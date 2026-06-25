‘Makes a very good point’: Gareth Cliff backs Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s government video

Gareth Cliff commented on a statement made in Jacinta's video about the state of affairs in South Africa.

South Africa’s ongoing debate around illegal immigration has once again taken centre stage.

This comes after March and March activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared a strongly worded video criticising the government’s handling of the issue.

Ngobese-Zuma, who has been vocal on matters relating to immigration and border control, expressed disappointment with the government’s recent communication. Specifically, she was disappointed regarding the planned demonstrations expected on 30 June.

In the video, she argued that government officials appeared more focused on preparations for the demonstrations and security measures. Furthermore, she believed they were less focused on addressing concerns being raised by anti-illegal immigration groups.

“I just watched a press briefing from the Minister of Police and other government representatives, and I must say I’m very disappointed. I’m very, very disappointed,” she said in the widely circulated clip.

According to Ngobese-Zuma, South Africa’s leadership has a communication problem. She believes they should focus on what she thinks is the root issue rather than repeatedly discussing the planned march.

Makes a very good point https://t.co/nIBX9S0ooR – Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) June 24, 2026

She said that while the government has every right to prepare for the demonstrations, officials should also directly engage with concerns surrounding undocumented migration. Additionally, she called for engagement with alleged corruption within state systems.

“The one thing I don’t understand is why the government of South Africa is not addressing the real issue, which is illegal immigration and the crisis that we have of foreign nationals who are even in the country buying documents, having corrupt ways of being in the system, and addressing the issue once and for all,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma added that discussions should centre on resolving these concerns. She argued it is better than focusing exclusively on the organisations behind the planned action.

Her comments have generated extensive discussion online, with social media users divided over her views. Some supported her call for the government to address illegal immigration more decisively. Meanwhile, others argued that the conversation requires a balanced approach that protects constitutional rights and avoids discrimination.

Among those who reacted to the video was media personality Gareth Cliff.

Cliff reshared the clip on social media and offered a brief but notable endorsement, writing: “Makes a good point.”

The comment quickly drew attention, particularly given Cliff’s previous public discussions about freedom of expression and governance in South Africa.

Earlier this year, Cliff and controversial former DA politician Renaldo Gouws engaged in a candid discussion. Their talk focused on the country’s constitutional freedoms.

During the exchange, Cliff argued that South Africa remains comparatively free by global standards. He noted that citizens are generally able to criticise political leaders, challenge government policies, and express dissent without fear of imprisonment or state violence.

With demonstrations planned for 30 June, all eyes will be on how both government and civil society navigate the issue.

This issue remains deeply contentious and highly emotive.