21 Mar 2024

08:00 am

Recipe of the day: Roosterkoek with Boerewors and Boerewors relish

Planning a braai today? Everyone will go nuts for these yummy Boerewors Roosterkoek.

Roosterkoek with Boerewors and Boerewors relish

Picture: iStock

If you’re a true South African, Roosterkoek is most likely a braai staple in your household. Roosterkoek is believed to have originated with the indigenous Khoi people, who cooked bread on open fires.

There are many different ways to serve a Roosterkoek. You can eat it with apricot jam and cheese, fill it with spinach and cheese and melt it on the fire again, or even make a braai broodie Roosterkoek by adding tomato, onion and cheese on the bread and melting the cheese on the fire.

One thing is for sure, no matter how you serve your Roosterkoek, it will be the star of the braai.

Roosterkoek with Boerewors and Boerewors relish

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 10 g packet instant yeast
  • 1 cup warm water

To serve:

  • 8 pieces of boerewors, braaied or grilled
  • 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • Rhodes Quality Boerewors Relish, heated

Method

  1. Sieve the flour into a large bowl.
  2. Add the salt, sugar and instant yeast and stir to mix.
  3. Slowly add enough of the water to bring the mixture together into a dough.
  4. The dough should be soft but not sticky.
  5. Knead the dough for a few minutes by hand.
  6. Form the dough into a ball and place in a bowl.
  7. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and leave in a warm place until doubled in size.
  8. Knead the dough back into a ball and divided evenly into 8 pieces.
  9. Flatten out each piece of dough into a square.
  10. Place the roosterkoek squares on a tray lined with baking paper and leave to rise again until double in size.
  11. Cook the roosterkoek on a grid over medium heat coals, turning occasionally until cooked through.
  12. Serve hot filled with the boerewors, cheddar cheese and the Rhodes Quality Braai Relish.

Cooking Tip

When cooked, the roosterkoek will sound hollow when tapped.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

