How the EFF plans to get Brics countries to boycott summit

The EFF have formally written to the presidents of Russia, India, China, and Brazil to urge them to boycott the upcoming Brics summit.

The summit, to be held from 22 to 24 August in South Africa, will see the nations meet to discuss, among others, the possible expansion of the grouping and common currency.

The summit has been largely overshadowed by possible visit of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has an international criminal court arrest warrant against him. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed last month Putin would not be attending the summit in person.

The EFF slammed this decision, claiming the SA government had given in to international pressure when asking Putin not to come.

In a statement on Friday, the urged the members of Brics to not attend the summit in solidarity with Putin.

“The EFF emphasises the importance of solidarity among Brics nations and cautions against succumbing to neo-liberal pressures from the West.

It said the letters were a “call to action, urging the Brics nations to uphold the principles upon which they were founded: mutual respect, understanding, cooperation and non-interference.”

The party added the absence of any member of the group threatened the unity of it.

“The EFF requests for the Brics leaders to stand together against external pressure and to consider the implications of their attendance at the summit.

The red beret

EFF leader Julius Malema earlier told followers those in the party should be ready to be ostracised for their support.

“The red beret is a revolutionary symbol of defiance and resistance against the status quo. Only those who don’t seek validation from the establishment and are prepared to pay the highest price will wear it with pride, ready to be ostracized.

“Our struggle against neo-colonialism with its imperialist forces is real and will never surrender. Not now, not ever! We will overcome”.