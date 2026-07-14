Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission Mkhwanazi had no issue with Khumalo’s arrest

Brian Padayachee also expressed shock at Mkhwanazi's remarks about his competence.

A senior Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator has strongly denied allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Colonel Brian Padayachee testified before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where he addressed claims questioning both his professional competence and integrity.

Padayachee faces accusations from Mkhwanazi that he lacks the necessary expertise to serve in his role at Idac and is being used as a “pawn” to influence investigations and legal proceedings.

The claims come amid Padayachee’s role as lead investigator in a corruption case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and several senior police officials.

The group was arrested on 27 June 2025 in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of a former BMW employee to the rank of brigadier and were released on R10 000 bail.

Idac investigator defends experience and career

In his testimony, Padayachee emphasised his extensive experience, telling the commission he has spent more than four decades in law enforcement.

He outlined his qualifications, including a diploma in police administration, and noted that he has completed numerous training and upskilling programmes.

He further pointed to his involvement in several high-profile investigations over the course of his career.

Padayachee told the commission he had admired Mkhwanazi’s stance on tackling corruption.

The Idac investigator stated that he was “excited” when the KZN police commissioner held his widely publicised press conference on 6 July 2025.

“In the 44 years that I have been in the service and law enforcement, he is one of the best that addresses corruption and crime directly, so I applauded him,” Padayachee testified.

“I was always in praise of him because we had met on numerous occasions before,” he continued.

However, he expressed shock at Mkhwanazi’s remarks about his competence.

“The allegations that I was appointed to a senior position within Idac in the cirucmstances where I do not have requisite skills, experience and qualifications is void, empty and… it is baseless,” Padayachee said.

Meetings with Mkhwanazi

Padayachee revealed that he had met with Mkhwanazi twice before the 6 July briefing and described their working relationship as positive.

The first meeting took place in an official capacity, when Padayachee took a statement from the KZN police commissioner as part of an Idac investigation – an effort he claimed Mkhwanazi supported.

The second meeting occurred at Mkhwanazi’s home in Umhlanga, where the two had a “cordial chat” about corruption-related issues.

“In that particular meeting, he was aware, because I told him, that General Khumalo was going to be arrested.

“He was aware that other generals were going to be arrested as well and his response to me was ‘they must face their own situations’.

“He was comfortable, there was nothing abnormal, [and] he was not angry,” he said.

Mkhwanazi has previously been accused of having reacted out of “anger” following the disbandment of the KZN political killings task team (PKTT), with claims that Khumalo’s arrest ultimately prompted him to hold the 6 July media briefing.

‘I was surprised’

Padayachee also presented text messages exchanged between himself and Mkhwanazi to demonstrate the nature of their relationship.

“From the time of our first meeting, when he chatted with me in his office, to the time we spent in his lounge, I was invited to his home, where his family is, rather than his office, the second time. The scenario itself speaks to the trust.”

Mkhwanazi attempted to call Padayachee twice a day following Khumalo’s arrest on 28 June 2025, but he missed the calls as his phone was on silent.

Padayachee then sent a WhatsApp message, but received no response.

“I was surprised when Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi mentioned my name in his press briefing and again during his testimony before this commission,” he said.

The Idac official further questioned why Mkhwanazi did not mention their prior interactions during his own testimony.

Denial of political interference

Padayachee dismissed suggestions that his investigations are politically driven or influenced.

Khumalo’s arrest, he emphasised, originated from a criminal complaint filed by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

He also dismissed claims of “hidden agendas” behind the case, stating that there is sufficient evidence against Khumalo and his co-accused.

“Idac operates strictly within its mandate,” Padayachee told the commission.

Khumalo has previously maintained that the corruption case against him was a labour-related dispute rather than criminal conduct.

He has since lodged representations with the office of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi, requesting a review of the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prosecute him.