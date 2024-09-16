Currie Cup final: Lions coach tells players they must embrace the occasion

The Lions and Sharks will meet in a Currie Cup final for the first time since 2011, when the hosts comfortably beat the visitors at Ellis Park on that occasion.

Lions players celebrate a try during their Currie Cup semifinal win over the Cheetahs at Ellis Park over the past weekend. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

The Lions are ready for a mindset change as they prepare to welcome the Sharks to Johannesburg for what is expected to be a blockbuster Currie Cup final at Ellis Park this coming weekend.

Two thrilling high scoring semifinals were battled out over the past weekend, with the Lions beating the Cheetahs 43-34, while the Sharks had to rely on scoring more tries than the Bulls to prevail after their semi finished at 40-all after extra time.

With it being a relatively young team that has been doing business for the Lions in the Currie Cup this season, it will be a first Currie Cup final for the majority of the players and they will have to mentally prepare for that challenge over the week.

Goal achieved

“The goal was to get ourselves all the way to the final and host it at Ellis Park. So our game model doesn’t change, but our mindset is going to change because it is a do or die game. If you lose you get a silver medal, if you win you get the trophy,” explained Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“That’s what’s at stake. So if we don’t tap into that mindset we are going to be done in next week. There is plenty of pressure. But if we embrace the occasion, a final at Ellis Park, then you really give yourself a chance.”

Against the Cheetahs the Lions were shocked by a fast start from the visitors, which saw them trailing by two tries early in the game, before fighting back, which is something they haven’t experienced much this season and they will hope that prepares them for the final.

“Bar the Pumas and (Western) Province we have started as well as we have wanted to except for today (Saturday),” said Nkosi.

“So from 14-0 down to come back, and then from 29-26 down, with the franchise captain (Marius Louw) yellow carded, to hang in there, take three (points) and keep them that side (their half). There is a lot to be said for that.

“There were some frustrations and growing pains, but hopefully one or two situations from the match will prep us for the final.”

The Sharks will be no stranger to playing in a final, with them having played in three of the last seven editions, but since winning in 2017, they have lost in their last two appearances against the Bulls in the 2020-21 and 2021 competitions.

Joburg return

A number of players in the Sharks team, including captain for the semi Vincent Tshituka, his brother Emmanuel and Jordan Hendrikse, all left the Lions over the past few seasons, so it will be an interesting return to Johannesburg for them.

“We are playing a final next week so I am in awe. It’s going to be a special one for me and some of the lads at the Sharks. We are doing it for Durban now,” said Tshituka after the Bulls win.

“It has been a while since we have brought a Currie Cup home. We were fortunate to win (at Ellis Park) earlier in the campaign and it would be super special for us to do it again.”

Sharks coach John Plumtree hailed the character of his team after they had to fight back from large deficits twice in the match, while they also had to desperately hold out after being reduced to 12-men at a stage towards the end of the second half.

“That’s (character) been a massive work-on since I have been back here. So I am very proud of the grit and resilience that we showed,” said Plumtree.

“It was a pretty dramatic match. Yellow cards and a red card, down to 12 men at one stage and to keep the Bulls out at that time showed a lot of character from the boys.

“I am also really proud of the leaders on the pitch and the calmness that they showed. Either team could have won that and we were lucky to get over the line.”