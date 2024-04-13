MK party calls for immediate resignation of IEC Commissioner Janet Love

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is calling for the immediate resignation of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) Commissioner Janet Love.

Zuma’s MK party believes Love is biased and that the commissioner cannot be trusted to oversee nor be involved in the election.

Earlier this month Commissioner Love announced the decision by the IEC to disqualify Zuma from the 2024 National and Provincial elections.

The MK party subsequently turned to the Electoral Court which overturned the IEC’s decision and essentially paved the way for Zuma to be on the ballot during the much anticipated elections.

Love must be removed

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has called for Love to be removed with immediate effect over her “unprecedented move” to publicly declare that Zuma is not eligible and could not be included in the MK party candidate list.

“As MK Party, we were prepared to give Ms Love who has been a loyal serving member of the ANC and a close confidante of President Ramaphosa the benefit of the doubt.

“The basis for our legitimate call for her removal, is due to her obnoxious behaviour on 24 January, before an objection was lodged regarding the eligibility of President Zuma to participate in the parliamentary elections. The pronouncement was not only premature and unwarranted, but also in direct violation of the established IEC rules which stipulate that such declarations can only be made following an official objection,” Ndhlela said.

ConCourt challenge

The IEC meanwhile has continued to pursue the matter and Zuma’s fate is now in the hands of the Constitutional Court after the electoral body lodged an appeal to seek clarity following the Electoral Court’s decision to rule in favour of the former president.

The IEC made it clear that its decision to resort to the highest court in the land had nothing to do with politics, but was to seek clarity on the issue.

While the Electoral Court issued an order for Zuma to be on the ballot after a day intense argument from both the IEC and the MK party, it is yet to hand down a full judgement on the matter.

