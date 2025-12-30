‘If you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested,’ JMPD warns

As the 2025 festive season enters its most critical period, JMPD officers have intensified law enforcement operations.

“If you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested.”

This is the warning from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) as motorists take to the roads as the festive period draws to a close.

High alert

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the metro police remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users within the City of Johannesburg.

“As the 2025 festive season enters its most critical period, our officers have intensified law enforcement operations to curb the reckless scourge of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed in crash on N3 highway in Bedfordview

Arrests

Fihla said between 22nd December 2025 and 28th December 2025, JMPD officers conducted a series of high-visibility roadblocks, roving patrols, and targeted operations across all regions of the city.

“These operations remain part of a broader strategy to reduce road fatalities and ensure a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.

“As a result of these strategic deployments, we can confirm that 174 motorists were arrested by JMPD officers for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Fihla said.

Zero tolerance

Fihla added that under the JMPD’s zero-tolerance mandate, they will continue to maintain a 24-hour presence on all major routes and identified hotspots.

“We urge all motorists to take personal responsibility for their safety and the safety of others.”

JMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner Patrick Jaca, issued a stern warning to those who continue to disregard the law.

“Every single arrest we make is more than just a statistic; it is a potential tragedy averted and a life saved from the hands of a reckless driver.”

Sober drivers

The JMPD has advised motorists to designate a sober driver before heading out.

“Utilise e-hailing services or public transport if consuming alcohol. Obey all road rules to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. Our message remains clear: If you choose to drink and drive, you will be arrested,” the JMPD said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: KZN Taxi driver flees on foot in attempt to evade arrest