31 Oct 2022
Krugersdorp gang rape: Outcry as charges dropped

Community leader claims zama zamas are ‘cash cows’ for police while residents feel let down after Krugersdorp gang rape charges were dropped.

Different political organisations picketing outside the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court where 14 suspects appeared for the rape of eight women at a mine dump in West Village. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The community of West Village in Krugersdorp where eight women were allegedly raped by illegal miners, say they were failed by the police and judiciary after the rape charges were dropped against the zama zamas. Residents gathered in a local park yesterday to pray for holy intervention, saying they have lost hope in the police. They claimed police were only visible for two weeks after the incident, but things were now “back to normal” as illegal miners continued to terrorise them. Community leader and pastor Mervin Langeveld said the community was furious that rape charges were dropped. “If these people...

