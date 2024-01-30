Gaza no-go for DA’s Steenhuisen

What bothers me is how the DA, that promotes freedom of speech and opinion, cannot hold onto its own principles.

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen at the DA offices in Bruma, 26 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It’s been just under a three month wait to see whether DA leader John Steenhuisen would hop across to Israel for a selfie and a statement, just like he did in Ukraine two years ago.

Steenhuisen posed with missiles and tweeted about the geopolitical and local impact of the war. He was vocal. He got his column centimetres and got to play statesman for a few days.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the DA leader was there three months later. A visit to Israel and Gaza should be due about now. But not a peep or a tweet.

Instead, Ghaleb Cachalia did. He is a measured, smart man who, as shadow minister of public enterprises, frequently roasted the likes of Pravin Gordhan and cadres with upper cuts and blows that exposed the rot at SEOs frequently and effectively. And he did so with credibility and finesse.

Steenhuisen blocks people on X when he doesn’t like what they have to say. He’s blocked me twice. I haven’t lost much sleep over it.

But what does keep me awake, every now and then, is how a party that promotes freedom of speech and opinion cannot hold onto its own principles, nor walk its talk. He couldn’t mute Cachalia – so he blocked him into touch. Quite publicly.

Tony Leon was a leader that pulled together a fragmented, inconsequential party to become the official opposition in 1998. Then, the DP swallowed the Nats, spat out some of its PW Botha hangover and became the Democratic Alliance. Helen Zille followed his leadership and took the party forward.

The momentum paused under Mmusi Maimane as the DA seemed to be in a consolidation phase, gearing up to embrace wider, less lily-white appeal. Maimane never got to finish the job.

But what the previous three DA leaders had in common was that they were on the ground, doing stuff. Stuff that was noticed. Stuff that mattered. At home. Leon didn’t rush off to Zimbabwe to make his point about farm invasions in the nineties, Zille didn’t pose at an Afghani air base during her tenure.

Stalin sent opponents to Siberia. The DA sends them into the wilderness. Chachalia can attest to that. Just read his letter of resignation, properly, with the addendums.

Should I choose to cast an opposition vote at this year’s poll, I don’t know if I could make my mark next to a party that might censor me for commuting the sin of opinion. Steenhuisen’s blocking spree suggests this.

After this piece, he’ll probably block me on Whatsapp, too.

It’s not too late for the DA to turn the tide. Party leaders should take a leaf out of its incredible hard working municipal councillors, some members of parliament and provincial government leaders who spend their time tirelessly fighting for justice and service delivery.

These politicians have heart, grit and work with media and communities to expose the lacklustre state of our country. So too, do other party leaders. They patrol borders, they get up and go, they tweet about it. And people see them doing stuff, earning a vote of confidence.

Their public appearances aren’t carefully curated before a blue wave of T shirts and branded clobber. Instead of missiles, they take selfies at overflowing sewers, dangerous pit toilets, dry taps and unfulfilled promises.

That’s playing statesman. For all the people. If you really want to position yourself on the global stage, roll up your sleeves at home first. Hire a local PR company to teach you how to work with the media.

If being a self-appointed war correspondent is your bag, be consistent about it. Report from all conflict zones. Perhaps, Mr Steenhuisen, your new PR company in the States can spin it as useful. Because here, in Mzansi, it’s your party fellows like, formerly, Cachalia and countless others that keep the hamster wheel spinning while you read this publication.