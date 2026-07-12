Kubayi says SA not funding voluntary departures as over 50 000 foreigners repatriated, deported

Malawian nationals accounted for the majority followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

South Africa has deported and repatriated more than 50 000 foreign nationals in recent weeks, as authorities intensify efforts to manage migration amid growing public concern and regional tension.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi disclosed the figures during a media briefing held by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration on Sunday, 12 July 2026.

The update comes in the wake of widespread anti-immigrant protests that took place on 30 June across several provinces, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the Western Cape.

The unrest prompted countries such as Ghana, Malawi, and Nigeria to begin repatriating their citizens due to safety concerns.

Implementation of migration strategy gains momentum

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously acknowledged that frustrations around unemployment, border control, and public safety are widely felt.

However, the government has stressed that such concerns must be addressed within the framework of the law.

Kubayi assured the public on Sunday that the IMC – which brings together departments such as Home Affairs and the South African Police Service (Saps) – is actively implementing the government’s five-point migration strategy.

The plan is designed to curb illegal immigration, reinforce border management, modernise immigration systems, strengthen legislation, and improve cooperation with neighbouring states.

The minister revealed that by 8 July, law enforcement agencies had opened 205 cases and arrested 350 individuals linked to intimidation, vigilantism, and migration-related offences.

Of these, 112 cases are already before the courts.

Kubayi cautioned communities against engaging in unlawful actions such as searching properties or forcibly removing suspected undocumented migrants, reiterating that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the state.

Breakdown of deportations and repatriations

As of 11 July, a total of 53 449 foreign nationals had been processed through deportation and voluntary repatriation channels.

Malawian nationals accounted for the majority – approximately 80% – followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

Outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC), 2 615 individuals were repatriated, including 1 159 Nigerians, 939 Ugandans, 431 Kenyans, and 86 from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The repatriation process is voluntary and the requesting countries bare the primary responsibility for transportation costs and management of logistics in this regard.”

Kubayi added that migrants approaching their embassies for assistance in returning home are following the correct protocol.

“That is the process.”

In June alone, authorities carried out 4 898 deportations following arrests by law enforcement, with Malawians making up the largest group.

Between 14 June and 8 July, courts confirmed 2 801 deportation orders, including 910 Malawians, 903 Zimbabweans, 755 Mozambicans, and 187 Basotho nationals.

Musina centre

The Temporary Repatriation Processing Centre (TRPC) in Musina, Limpopo, has played a central role in processing more than 20 000 foreign nationals.

Biometric screening at the facility has also led to the arrest of three immigrants wanted for serious crimes, including murder, armed robbery, and rape.

The suspects have since been returned to custody.

A separate investigation is underway after a foreign driver of an unverified bus died, with authorities probing a case of culpable homicide.

Kubayi further clarified that the government has not funded meals for individuals at the Musina centre, with food supplies instead provided by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sector partners.

According to the minister, repatriation figures have dropped sharply in recent days, falling from 4 850 on 5 July to 1 139 by 11 July.

This decline has prompted the government to consider scaling down temporary interventions such as the Musina processing centre, which has proven costly to maintain.

Between April and the end of June, authorities deported 15 398 undocumented foreign nationals.

Over the same period, 2 519 joint law enforcement operations were conducted nationwide as part of a coordinated effort to address migration challenges.