‘You’ve got six months’: March and March vows weekly protests

Ngobese-Zuma vows weekly marches demanding 10 000 border officials as peaceful protests turn violent across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Yesterday’s nationwide anti-undocumented immigration protests won’t be the last, the March and March movement has vowed, with its leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, saying they would give the government six months to get rid of illegal migrants.

“Every Thursday, for the next six months, we are marching until they are gone,” she told thousands in Durban.

March and March vows weekly marches

She said March and March would keep going until the government started listening and started acting.

In a list of demands, March and March called for an increase in budget for the Border Management Authority (BMA), citing how its lack of resources is contributing to the rise in undocumented migrants in the country.

Ngobese-Zuma said she wants an increase in the number of BMA staff, saying the country needs about 10 000 officials on borders.

“We want our borders to be secure, whether you install a fence or a wall, but it’s time now that we protect ourselves,” she said.

While the protests yesterday began peacefully, it soon descended into pockets of violence, looting, intimidation and sporadic clashes with police in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Activist organisation Siyafana Sonke Campaign reported a deterioration in the situation by mid-afternoon, warning that some marches had taken a “violent turn” and that protesters appeared to be spreading across multiple areas in Joburg, stretching police resources.

Marches took ‘violent turn’ in afternoon

The most serious incidents were reported in Joburg’s inner city, where large groups of protesters moved through Hillbrow, Yeoville and Berea.

Siyafana Sonke Campaign coordinator Zaki Mamdoo said there were reports of window smashing, threats against residents and attempts to storm flats believed to house foreign nationals.

By mid-afternoon, the situation had worsened, with a vehicle set alight in Claim Street, while protesters allegedly burned belongings belonging to homeless people.

In Yeoville, demonstrators initially marched peacefully towards the local police station to demand documentation checks.

However, later reports indicated that windows of several buildings had been smashed and shops and cars along Raymond Road were being targeted.

In Berea, protesters allegedly hurled stones at individuals recording the demonstrations and attempted to loot a bottle store.

SANDF deployed

By the afternoon, the South African National Defence Force had reportedly been deployed to Kliptown to assist in stabilising the area and dispersing crowds.

In Alexandra, protesters gathered around Alex Mall and Pan Africa Mall amid allegations that foreign nationals were being harassed in Stjwetla.

Later reports suggested police presence in some areas was inadequate, with an injury reported outside Alex Mall.

In Daveyton, groups reportedly demanded documentation from migrants, while in Germiston, protesters allegedly carried out citizen’s arrests of suspected undocumented immigrants before handing them over to police.

In Tembisa’s Winnie Mandela informal settlement, protesters reportedly forced foreignerowned hawker businesses to close.

Cosmo City and Mamelodi were also affected, with reports of looters targeting businesses owned by Somali nationals.

Tensions in KZN

Large-scale marches took place in Durban and Pietermaritzburg, where police monitored crowds amid growing tensions.

At a refugee site on Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, more than 300 people had gathered by early afternoon. There were reports of marchers trying to intimidate individuals, prompting a significant police deployment.

In Briardene, protesters allegedly attempted to break into a foreigner-owned shop and lit fires nearby, with reports of foreign nationals being harassed.

In Sydenham, police reportedly arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted officers who intervened to prevent an attack on a foreign national.

There were also reports of the arrest of four suspects for looting foreign-owned shops in the Madiba informal settlement.