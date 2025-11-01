In case you missed it: Bushiri alleges corruption by ‘Sibiya’ | Joburg flooding hotspots | SA’s favourite and least-liked mayors

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 1 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri making explosive claims against top security officials, including a “Hawks general” named Sibiya.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has warned city residents to brace for bad weather, including flooding in several areas.

Furthermore, Data EQ has released its findings on South Africa’s most-liked and least-liked mayor, based on public sentiment.

Shepherd Bushiri alleges corruption by ‘Sibiya’ as SA govt studies Malawi court ruling

Self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has made explosive claims against top security officials, including a “Hawks general” named Sibiya.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder, whose real name is Chipiliro Gama, and his wife, Mary Bushiri, expressed relief after the High Court of Malawi overturned a lower court ruling.

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Pastor Shepherd Bushiri at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 1 January 2020. Picture: AFP / Wikus De Wet

On 12 March 2025, the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court gave the green light to the Bushiris’ extradition to South Africa to face fraud and money laundering charges involving R102 million.

However, the couple appealed, and on Friday, the Malawian high court ruled in their favour, deeming the extradition order unlawful and unconstitutional.

The rain is coming! Here are Joburg flooding hotspots

The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) has warned city residents to brace for bad weather, including flooding in several areas. Rain dampened the mood in Gauteng this week, and more is expected in the coming weeks.

As the rainy season continues, the JRA said it had activated a detailed Flood Management Plan to “flood-proof” key transport links and ensure public safety.

Picture: iStock

“Critical preventative steps are already in place, including the proactive maintenance of kerb inlets, the identification of flooding hot spots, and ensuring the functionality of culverts, subsoil drains, and other major flooding contributors,” it said this week.

Because the city is so diverse, so are its challenges. This meant that the plan for each area had to be tailored for the communities it serves.

Meet some of South Africa’s favourite and least-liked mayors

Data EQ has released its findings on South Africa’s most-liked and least-liked mayor, based on public sentiment. The South African Mayors Report looked at gathered public opinions from the country’s largest cities.

The most liked mayor is City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: X/@joy_zelda



Data EQ is a company that provides software and services to analyse unstructured customer data. The company uses the concept of applying emotional intelligence to data analytics.

The report released on Friday named Nasiphi Moya, mayor of the City of Tshwane, as the best and Nkosindiphile Xhakaza of the City of Ekurhuleni as the worst.

‘South Africans only’: Morero stands firm as City of Joburg and informal traders clash in court

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero has emphasised that the metropolitan municipality’s by-laws must be respected, following informal traders’ challenge against their removal from the streets.

The city and the traders, represented by the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), squared off in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

The applicants are seeking a declaration that their eviction from De Villiers Street in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD) was unlawful.

The traders were removed by City of Joburg officials and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) in early October, with the authorities instructing them to apply for permits

MTBPS: economists are optimistic amid shifting global tides

Economists are confident about the upcoming MTBPS that finance minister Enoch Godongwana, will deliver on 12 November amid shifting global tides.

And after the debacle of Budget 2025, which was postponed twice, South Africans are wary of trusting the minister too much.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Jacques Nelles

As South Africa prepares for the delayed release of the 2025 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), it is clear that this year’s fiscal update comes against a markedly different political and economic backdrop compared to the start of 2025, Maarten Ackerman, chief economist at Citadel, says.

He reminds us of the February National Budget, which was abruptly cancelled just before Godongwana’s address due to political gridlock over the proposed 2% increase in VAT.

