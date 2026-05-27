In case you missed it: 10 of 300 Ghanaians leaving SA legal | Sibanyoni case re-enrolled | Sizwe Dhlomo leaves Kaya 959

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 27 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as the first group of Ghanaian nationals leaves South Africa, the Head of Immigration and Law Enforcement at Home Affairs, Stephen van Neel, said the flight, initially scheduled to depart at 4am, was delayed due to security checks.

Meanwhile, the high-profile extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and three co-accused is back on the court roll, with the matter expected to be heard in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Furthermore, veteran broadcaster and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo announced on his show on Wednesday morning that he is leaving Kaya 959’s popular breakfast show, Siz The World.

Weather tomorrow: 28 May, 2026

Light rain is expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 28 May, while fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast across South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Immigration checks delay departure of Ghanaians, as only 10 of 300 in SA legally

Picture: Neil McCartney

As the first group of Ghanaian nationals leaves South Africa, the Head of Immigration and Law Enforcement at Home Affairs, Stephen van Neel, said the flight, initially scheduled to depart at 4am, was delayed due to security checks.

Last week, the Ghanaian government announced it would repatriate its citizens from South Africa after anti-immigrant protests flared up again in the country.

Organisations including March and March and Operation Dudula have taken to the streets demanding the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals in the country. The organisations have given undocumented foreign nationals a deadline of 30 June to leave the country, failing which they have threatened a national shutdown.

CONTINUE READING: Immigration checks delay departure of Ghanaians, as only 10 of 300 in SA legally

No improvements for many Joburg communities as Masuku delivers ‘difficult but honest’ budget speech

Joburg Deputy Mayor Loyiso Masuku during the City of Johannesburg’s budget speech at the Connie Bapela Council Chamber on 27 May 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

The City of Johannesburg’s deputy mayor and MMC of Finance Loyiso Masuku on Wednesday admitted that some communities will not see new investment in infrastructure as the city focuses on paying off its debt.

In reading off the critical numbers, Masuku stressed that Johannesburg was “not a failed city, but a city under pressure”.

Johannesburg’s municipality will have a capital investment budget of just under R9 billion for the coming year, while needing R220 billion to address its infrastructure backlog.

CONTINUE READING: No improvements for many Joburg communities as Masuku delivers ‘difficult but honest’ budget speech

Extortion case against taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni re-enrolled, set for Delmas court

Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni. Picture: X/@SA_gossiplab

The high-profile extortion and money laundering case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and three co-accused is back on the court roll, with the matter expected to be heard in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

According to reports, the taxi boss is expected to hand himself over to the authorities in court on Thursday.

Sibanyoni, along with Bafana Oupa Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza and Mvimba Daniel Masilela, faces charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering.

CONTINUE READING: Extortion case against taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni re-enrolled, set for Delmas court

Too many taxis? Yup, there are 80 000 more on our roads than there should be [VIDEO]

Picture: iStock

Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has revealed that there are 80 000 more taxis on SA’s road than there should be.

Creecy was speaking as hundreds gathered at the South African National Taxi Council’s (Santaco) Elective Conference on Tuesday. The conference was held to elect new council leadership and ventilate the many issues facing the taxi industry.

Among these was overcrowding.

CONTINUE READING: Too many taxis? Yup, there are 80 000 more on our roads than there should be [VIDEO]

Sizwe Dhlomo leaves Kaya 959: Breakfast show host announces exit after six years

Sizwe Dhlomo announces his departure from Kaya 959 and Siz The World breakfast show after six years on air. Picture: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Veteran broadcaster and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo announced on his show on Wednesday morning that he is leaving Kaya 959’s popular breakfast show, Siz The World.

Dhlomo made the shocking announcement, confirming that his tenure at Kaya 959 is coming to an end after six years and that his resignation was effective as of 27 May.

He did not share where he is headed next, but several fans believe he may be venturing out on his own after building a home studio.

CONTINUE READING: Sizwe Dhlomo leaves Kaya 959: Breakfast show host announces exit after six years

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ramaphosa revives Phala Phala report court battle | SA’s top earners in debt | Missing 90 000 refugees