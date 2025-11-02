In case you missed it: Sibiya guns for Masemola, Mkhwanazi | Morero’s G20 ‘cover-up’? | R500k worth of meat stolen

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 2 November 2025, with our simple daily news update.

News today includes suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya requesting permission to cross-examine his colleagues who have implicated him at the Madlanga commission.

Meanwhile, City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero has denied that his government has only started cleaning up the city because of the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this month.

Furthermore, a group of criminals thought they had pulled off a perfect, and tasty, heist when they hijacked a truck carrying meat worth more than R500 000, only to be caught by police.

‘My reputation will be unjustly damaged’: Sibiya guns for Masemola, Mkhwanazi

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has requested permission to cross-examine his colleagues who have implicated him at the Madlanga commission.

Sibiya was thrusted into the spotlight when KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, during a media briefing on 6 July, accused him of colluding with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to dissolve the political killings task team (PKTT), allegedly to hinder investigations into organised crime groups.

Following these allegations, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola suspended Sibiya, who had initially been placed on leave of absence, pending an internal disciplinary hearing.

The controversy also led to a law enforcement raid on Sibiya’s Centurion home three weeks ago, with the authorities confiscating several electronic devices as part of ongoing investigations.

‘We’re making Joburg great again’: Morero insists city clean up not just to impress G20 leaders

City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero has denied that his government has only started cleaning up the city because of the G20 Leaders’ Summit later this month.

Metro police blitzes across the inner city and clean-up operations on major routes have been ramped up in the lead-up to the global event on 22 and 23 November.

As G20 signs go up and service delivery appears to be kicking into gear, the mayor has been criticised for putting on a front while the city crumbles under his leadership.

More than R500k worth of meat stolen in hijacking

A group of criminals thought they had pulled off a perfect, and tasty, heist when they hijacked a truck carrying meat worth more than R500 000, only to be caught by police.

Officers had been tipped off about plans to steal the truck last Thursday on the R559 road, between Carletonville and Randfontein.

What followed was a multidisciplinary, cross-border, crime Intelligence operation by the North West Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, Drug Task Team, Tactical Response Team (TRT) Klerksdorp, Johannesburg K9, Carletonville Detectives, Gauteng West Rand District Rural Safety and private security companies.

No fees for teacher jobs: DBE calls payment requests fraudulent

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has refuted claims circulating on social media suggesting that teachers must pay R350 for verification when applying for teaching positions.

The department released a statement on Saturday, clarifying that there are no fees required for either verification or recruitment processes.

DBE spokesperson Terence Khala confirmed that the allegations featured in a TikTok video were “false and misleading”, claiming that no teacher will be asked to deposit money into any “unspecified account”.

“These claims are completely untrue, malicious, and intended to deceive educators, public servants, learners, and the general public,” the statement reads.

More police to be deployed to Boksburg after the drive-by shooting that left six dead

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Services (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, will deploy more police officers to Reiger Park, Boksburg, following a drive-by shooting that left six people dead on Saturday evening.

The deployment of additional police officers is a measure to prevent and combat further violence in the area.

In addition to the deployment, spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola will be meeting with Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, to discuss the police’s response to the shooting.

