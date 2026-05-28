In case you missed it: Spaza shop caught selling govt food parcels | R1bn drug bust | Why Petersen’s not in the World Cup squad

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 28 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a Magaliesburg spaza shop was caught selling “stolen” government food parcels.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials intercepted a truck said to have been travelling from Malawi into South Africa with a drug consignment worth nearly R1 billion.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos explained why he did not include in-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen in the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad.

Weather tomorrow: 29 May 2026

The South African Weather Service has not issued severe alerts for Friday, with most provinces set to experience fine and cool to warm weather and morning fog in several regions. Full weather forecast here.

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Spaza shop caught selling ‘stolen’ government food parcels

Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Imagine walking into your local spaza, looking to buy everyday essentials, only to find the shelves stocked with food parcels stolen directly from the mouths of the area’s most vulnerable residents.

This exact scenario played out in Magaliesburg on Tuesday, when local community members discovered that government-issued food parcels were allegedly being sold illegally at a local tuckshop.

The business, located at 578 Vuyani Street, is said to be owned by an Ethiopian national, according to the Department of Social Development.

Angry residents quickly gathered outside the premises after noticing the state-labelled groceries on the shelves.

CONTINUE READING: Spaza shop caught selling ‘stolen’ government food parcels

BMA intercepts truck travelling from Malawi with nearly R1bn drug consignment at Beitbridge

Picture: Border Management Authority

Law enforcement officials intercepted a truck said to have been travelling from Malawi into South Africa with a drug consignment worth nearly R1 billion on Wednesday.

During a stop-and-search operation at Beitbridge, the truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected.

This prompted officials to conduct a physical search of the truck, which lasted approximately 8 hours, the BMA said on Thursday. During the operation, officials discovered a substance identified as methaqualone (ABBA), commonly used in the manufacturing of Mandrax.

They confirmed that the truck was loaded with approximately 713 000 grams of the substance. The estimated street value of the consignment is R998 200 000.

CONTINUE READING: BMA intercepts truck travelling from Malawi with nearly R1bn drug consignment at Beitbridge

Why Bafana are not taking Chiefs goalie Petersen to World Cup

Despite a stellar season with Kaizer Chiefs, Brandon Petersen will not be going to the World Cup with Bafana Bafana. Picture: Backpagepix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has explained why he made the decision not to take in-form Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Petersen has excelled for Chiefs in the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign, and Broos confirmed ahead of the Panama friendlies at the end of March that he would have called up the Amakhosi shot-stopper, had he not been injured.

The 31-year-old was named in Bafana’s preliminary World Cup squad, but in the end Broos chose Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine and Siwelele’s Ricardo Goss as back-ups to Bafana number one and captain Ronwen Williams.

“When we make selection there has to be a certain balance. Do we have height in our selection? Do we have players in good shape? And do we have players who are not with us for the first time? That is the reason Petersen is not with us.”

CONTINUE READING: Why Bafana are not taking Chiefs goalie Petersen to World Cup

MK party chief whip gets R30 000 bail over extortion and fraud claims

Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court has granted R30 000 bail to the MK party’s chief whip, Mmabatho Nthabiseng Mokoena-Zondi, for fraud and extortion charges.

She appeared in court on Thursday after she handed herself over to authorities in the morning.

According to Zinzi Hani, a spokesperson for the police in the Western Cape, Mokoena-Zondi demanded a portion of the salaries of the party’s parliamentary staff each month for them to remain in their positions.

CONTINUE READING: MK party chief whip gets R30 000 bail over extortion and fraud claims

‘How many belongings prove residency?’: Brown Mogotsi’s living arrangements under scrutiny

Businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, 28 May2026, for a bail application. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The state prosecutor and defence remained at odds on Thursday over the residential address of alleged political fixer Oupa ‘Brown’ Mogotsi in his bail application.

Mogotsi returned to the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

Prosecutor Thami Mpekane read a supplementary affidavit by the investigating officer which reiterated that Mogotsi’s residential address could not be confirmed.

CONTINUE READING: ‘How many belongings prove residency?’: Brown Mogotsi’s living arrangements under scrutiny

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: 10 of 300 Ghanaians leaving SA legal | Sibanyoni case re-enrolled | Sizwe Dhlomo leaves Kaya 959