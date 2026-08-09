In case you missed it: Is ANC dishing out jobs for votes? | Malema faces prosecution | Maskandi artist dies

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 9 August that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, the Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure in Limpopo has branded claims that it is giving jobs to pals as pure politicking by opposition parties, three months before the upcoming local government elections.

Meanwhile, AfriForum has received confirmation that a prosecution of Julius Malema can be enrolled in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Furthermore, popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, lost his life in a car accident in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday morning

Weather tomorrow: 10 August

South Africans can expect a cold and windy start to the week, with light snowfall forecast in most parts of the country on Monday afternoon.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has advised the public and farmers to take necessary precautions, as it forecasts a cold front accompanied by a cut-off low expected to affect the Free State, Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, southern parts of Gauteng and Mpumalanga and the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, persisting into Tuesday. Read full forecast here.

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Is ANC dishing out jobs to secure support ahead of the elections?

Limpopo government leaders, MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure Tonny Ernest Rachoene, Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and Greater Tzaneen municipality Mayor Odas Ngobeni assess progress in the rehabilitation of damaged roads in the Tzaneen area after floods. Picture: Supplied.

The Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure in Limpopo has branded claims that it is giving jobs to pals as pure politicking by opposition parties, three months before the upcoming local government elections.

On Thursday, the EFF and ActionSA issued damning statements, condemning allegations that the ruling party, the ANC, and its deployees in government, Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure MEC Tonny Rachoene, are using state resources to garner support for ANC votes ahead of the upcoming November vote.

ActionSA MP Malebo Patricia Kobe accused MEC Rachoene’s recent recruitment drive for job opportunities at the entity of being a “jobs for comrades network”.

CONTINUE READING: Is ANC dishing out jobs to secure support ahead of the elections?

AfriForum convinces NPA to pursue prosecution of Malema over Cwecwe accusations

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

AfriForum has received confirmation that a prosecution of Julius Malema can be enrolled in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The civil society group wishes to have Malema prosecuted for crimen injuria over comments he made about the former principal of Bergview College, Jaco Pieterse.

The principal was at the centre of an incident at the Matatiele school where the mother of a seven-year-old girl claimed her daughter had been raped in October 2024.

CONTINUE READING: AfriForum convinces NPA to pursue prosecution of Malema over Cwecwe accusations

Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama dies in car accident

Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama died in a car accident on Sunday morning. Picture; Supplied/KZN Department of Transport

Popular Maskandi artist Scebi Dlamini, known as Inkosi Yamagcokama, lost his life in a car accident in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday morning.

The news was confirmed by the musician’s family and management.

They said Yamagcokama was on his way to a performance in Richards Bay when the accident occurred. Three members of his stage crew were in the car with him.

“Tragically, one other member of the team, Gumu ‘Gupta’ Mchunu also passed away,” they said.

CONTINUE READING: Maskandi artist Inkosi Yamagcokama dies in car accident

Didiza will not get involved after ANC voices concern about evidence leader for impeachment committee

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza at an ANC NEC meeting at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on 25 January 2026 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said she will not get involved in the selection of an evidence leader for the Section 89 Impeachment Committee.

The committee is looking into the possible impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The impeachment committee this week announced it will recommend Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as evidence leader for the potential hearings into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala matter.

Madonsela got the nomination with nine votes, ahead of the seven garnered by Advocate Kate Hofmeyer.

CONTINUE READING: Didiza will not get involved after ANC voices concern about evidence leader for impeachment committee

Cardoso explains Saleng’s Sundowns exile after disciplinary breach

Monnapule Saleng has not been training with the rest of the Mamelodi Sundowns team. Photo: Samuel ShivambuBackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has explained why Monnapule Saleng has been training away from the team following a disciplinary issue at the club.

The former Orlando Pirates winger was notably absent from Sundowns’ pre-season tour of Austria, raising questions about his future at Chloorkop. Cardoso has now revealed that Saleng has been separated from the squad after allegedly breaking club rules.

The Portuguese coach was speaking after Sundowns’ dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: Cardoso explains Saleng’s Sundowns exile after disciplinary breach

Cachalia urges police to confront gang leaders who ‘steal young people’ from communities

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia. Picture: X / @Prof_Cachalia

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has asked police management to use all tactics within the law to dismantle violent gangs.

Cachalia was in Reiger Park on Sunday to address an angry community still reeling from the murder of four people, including two police officers tied to the anti-gang unit, in a mass shooting incident.

“I want to say to those gang leaders, don’t think that that the people of this country are not watching you.

“Don’t think that you can continue to steal young people from their parents, and don’t think you can kill police officers with impunity,” Cachalia said.

CONTINUE READING: Cachalia urges police to confront gang leaders who ‘steal young people’ from communities

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Snow to hit Joburg? | 18 KZN councillors assassinated | Deputy mayor on uncollected rubbish