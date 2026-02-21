In case you missed it: Mashaba vs Zille | Parks Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett | Kenny Kunene on Cape Town roads

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 21 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

Weather tomorrow: 22 February 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape for Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

It’s official: Mashaba vs Zille

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has officially announced his intention to run for mayor of Johannesburg again.

Herman Mashaba was mayor of the city, representing the DA, between 2016 and 2019, and there have been calls for him to return

While Mashaba previously told The Citizen that he could not confirm whether he would throw his name in the ring for the position ahead of the local government elections this year, he made it official on Saturday.

Minister Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett from liquidation

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba lesolle

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said liquidation should be the last resort for Tongaat Hulett, as the government believes the business remains capable of being stabilised and restructured.

This follows as the sugar processor battles mounting financial pressure, with close to 163 000 tonnes of cut-price sugar entering the domestic market, intensifying fears of its downfall.

Tau acknowledged that the Sugar Industry remains under pressure due to difficult trading conditions, both domestically and internationally.

Kenny Kunene says we have been ‘indoctrinated’ to believe Cape Town roads are better than Joburg’s

A vehicle passes a massive hole in the road at the intersection of Queen Street and Langerman Drive in Kensington, Johannesburg, 7 January 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kenny Kunene has waved away the claim that Cape Town streets are in a better condition than Johannesburg’s, saying anyone who believes so is “indoctrinated”.

The Joburg MMC for transport was recently asked by Podcast and Chill co-host MacG why Joburg was in such a shabby state.

“When you travel to Cape Town, and you look at the roads, you see how beautiful it is. It’s clean. Why can’t we do that? When you land in Johannesburg, it is like a dumping site,” the podcaster claimed.

Northern Cape hit-and-run kills unidentified man on Goodhouse road, police appeal for help

Picture: iStock

Nababeep police are investigating a culpable homicide case after an unknown male was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning in Concordia.

A distinctive pair of beige veldskoene may be the key to identifying the victim. The police are appealing to the public for information.

According to spokesperson Captain Ivan Magerman, the incident occurred at approximately 05:25 when police responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying in the middle of the Goodhouse road.

“Saps responded to a complaint of an unknown person lying unresponsive in the middle of the Goodhouse road in Concordia,” said Magerman. “Upon the arrival of the police, an unknown male was discovered with injuries.”

Do you trust the troops? SANDF chief says public confidence and morale ‘has never been higher’

SANDF members at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion on 15 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Despite reports of public mistrust and low morale in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), its chief says confidence could not be higher.

General Rudzani Maphwanya was speaking at the Armed Forces Day commemoration in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead the event and address a military that is reportedly demoralised.

“The morale of the people of South Africa and the morale of the SANDF has never been at its highest like now [SIC],” he told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

