BREAKING: Ninth body of woman found in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni

The woman's body was found on Thursday morning.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have made another grim discovery after a ninth body of a woman was found in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The woman’s body was found on Thursday morning, 17 September 2026.

Dumped

According to reports, the semi-naked body of the woman was found on the streets of Dawn Park, wrapped in a sheet, adding to growing concern surrounding the recent discovery of women’s bodies

Saps Major-General Fred Kekana says preliminary indications suggest the body was dumped at the scene.

The woman’s identity and the circumstances surrounding her death had not yet been publicly confirmed by police.

Murders

The series of murders, which has sent shockwaves throughout the country, claims the lives of five women in Kempton Park, two in Olifantsfontein, one in Kwathema and now one in Dawn Park.

Police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to the solving of the murders and arrests of the suspect/s and will place Kempton Park under lockdown through Operation Shanela.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer of multiple women in Ekurhuleni.

Body identified

As police intensify their investigations into the grim murders of at least nine women in Ekurhuleni, three of the victims have been identified, with the eighth woman named as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, whose body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs.

The family positively identified her body at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon, 16 September 2026.

According to police and her family, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that at the time her body was discovered, her family had not yet reported her missing.

*This is a developing story