In case you missed it: Mbalula mum on Joburg mayoral candidate | Carrim’s legal woes | SA’s gambling-suicide crisis

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 22 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula refuses to tell Joburg who the party plans to put forward as mayor.

Meanwhile, police have knocked on North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s door with fresh allegations.

Furthermore, more than 1 300 South Africans who sought help for gambling-related harm were identified as being at high risk of suicide during the 2025-26 financial year.

Weather tomorrow: 23 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures continues in places in Limpopo, while extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the North West.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool along the eastern and southern parts of South Africa, with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, Friday will be fine and warm to hot. Full weather forecast here.

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ANC at war with itself: Mbalula refuses to tell Joburg who the party plans to put forward as mayor

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The ANC appears to be clashing with its regional leadership in Johannesburg over who the rightful mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg should be.

This comes after the regional secretary, Sasa Manganye reportedly questioned the decision of the party’s national leadership to have several mayoral candidates for the City of Johannesburg instead of one.

At a press conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said the national office bearers will decide the final mayoral candidate after the elections, which are less than two weeks away.

CONTINUE READING: ANC at war with itself: Mbalula refuses to tell Joburg who the party plans to put forward as mayor

Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen

Suliman Carrim appears at Pretoria Magistrates Court to resume his bail application on October 19, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

As North West businessman Suliman Carrim continues his battle to convince the court that he is not a flight risk in his bail application, police have knocked on his door with fresh allegations.

On Wednesday, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) has added him as an accused in connection with two cases involving attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud, and uttering.

The cases emanate from an incident on 22 July 2026, when police members stationed at the Beitbridge border post in Musina intercepted two motor vehicles allegedly destined for Malawi.

Police arrested two suspects and charged them with attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud, and uttering.

CONTINUE READING: Suliman Carrim’s court woes deepen

SA’s gambling problem: More than 1 300 South Africans flagged as high risk for suicide

Picture: iStock

More than 1 300 South Africans who sought help for gambling-related harm were identified as being at high risk of suicide during the 2025-26 financial year.

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) said its clinical data showed 1 345 people had high suicide ideation risk profiles after 5 199 individuals were screened for treatment onboarding for associated mental health-related illnesses.

The screening was conducted through the foundation’s triage and intake pathway, which assesses different profiles of individuals seeking help.

The figures highlight the extent to which gambling-related harm can intersect with mental illness, debt, substance use, and severe psychological distress.

CONTINUE READING: SA’s gambling problem: More than 1 300 South Africans flagged as high risk for suicide

JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit

Picture: File/The Citizen

Funding shortages and the exorbitant cost of fuel are forcing the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to clamp down on any unnecessary kilometres driven.

JMPD management on Wednesday issued an urgent directive instructing officers not to take vehicles home, but return them to their stations after every shift.

“JMPD is currently experiencing serious fuel supply challenges, resulting from the blockage of departmental fuel cards due to non-payment,” the directive dated 21 October states.

JMPD spokesperson Superindendant Xolani Fihla told The Citizen on Thursday afternoon that management had, however, done a U-turn on the decision.

CONTINUE READING: JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit

Eldorado Park father convicted of raping and murdering young daughter

The Eldorado Park parents accused of the murder of their four-year-old daughter appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on 18 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Johannesburg High Court has convicted the Eldorado Park father who raped and murdered his four-year-old daughter and assaulted his three-year-old son.

The trial of the couple charged in connection with the death of their four-year-old daughter and the assault of their three-year-old son started in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 20 October 2026.

On Thursday, the court convicted the 34-year-old father after he pleaded guilty to all the charges against him on Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: Eldorado Park father convicted of raping and murdering young daughter

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Tshuma plea deal could collapse | Godongwana cuts fuel levy | Cause of Hyron Andrews’ death revealed