Thami Ndlala pledges R10 million, calls for Madlanga probe amid Blue Mbombo dispute

The businessman has spoken publicly at a press confrence.

Businessman Thami Ndlala has pledged millions towards legal aid following a public dispute involving model and media personality Thandi “Blue” Mbombo.

Meanwhile, he is questioning how his own case was handled by police.

Speaking at a press conference after a series of legal developments involving Mbombo, Ndlala denied threatening her.

Additionally, he maintained that he had acted to protect her rights and dignity.

“I did not threaten Miss Mbombo,” Ndlala said. “I protected her rights, I protected her dignity. Today I have been condemned and called a monster on her social media,” he added.

Ndlala described the situation as a difficult moment for gender-based violence (GBV) victims and characterised the allegations against him as “a pure fabrication”.

He also questioned whether the matter had been properly investigated. In fact, he said he lacked confidence in the South African Police Service (Saps).

“I feel the matter should be looked into by the office of the commissioner, Fannie Masemola, and [the Madlanga commission] should subpoena that document,” he said.

Ndlala argued that the controversy had damaged his reputation and brought his name into disrepute.

R9 million pledged for legal assistance

Separately, the Thami Ndlala Foundation announced a R9 million pledge to SP Attorneys to provide legal assistance to people who cannot afford representation.

The initiative is intended to support individuals facing potential injustices within the legal system, including potentially unlawful arrests.

The organisation said financial hardship often prevents vulnerable people from securing legal representation and protecting their rights.

While its work has focused on victims of gender-based violence and abuse against women and children, the new initiative will extend support to people facing other forms of injustice.

The foundation said Ndlala’s experience had highlighted the difficulties faced by individuals who lack the resources to defend themselves within the justice system.

Additional R1 million for GBV organisations

A further R1 million has been pledged to credible non-governmental and community-based organisations working to combat gender-based violence and assist victims who cannot afford legal services.

Together, the R9 million pledge to SP Attorneys and the additional R1 million allocation bring the announced commitment to R10 million.

This is aimed at expanding access to legal support for vulnerable people.

The foundation also clarified its previous involvement with Mbombo, saying it had assisted her when concerns about her safety were raised in connection with her then-partner, Tebogo Nokwane.

According to the organisation, the information it received at the time included allegations of threats and intimidation, including an alleged threat involving coffins.

It said those concerns were taken seriously and reiterated its condemnation of threats against women.

Ndlala later made an appearance on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill Network, where he answered questions from the podcaster and co-host Sol Penduka.

In addition, he played voice recordings from the police and Nokwane, also trying to clarify why he has opened a case of theft against Mbombo for a missing Rolex.