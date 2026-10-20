Weather alert: Scorching heat wave to hit Limpopo until Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

It is expected to be scorching hot in parts of Limpopo until Friday, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of a heat wave over the Western Bushveld.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool along the east and south coasts and the adjacent interior, while isolated or scattered showers are possible. Otherwise, Wednesday will be fine and warm to hot.

Saws has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 21 October 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 21 October 2026

Fire danger warnings

The South African Weather Service has warned that extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, most parts of the North-West, southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Mafube local municipality of the Free State, as well as in places over southern Limpopo and northwestern Mpumalanga.

Advisories

The weather service warned that a heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over the Western Bushveld of Limpopo until Friday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 21 October 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, but it will be hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches over the south-central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine, windy, and warm-to-hot day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine, windy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the south and west, but cloudy in the south-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the north-east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and rain over the south-western parts but isolated for the adjacent interior and along the south coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the southwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy weather with morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the northeastern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.