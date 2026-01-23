In case you missed it: Malema back in court | DJ Black Coffee on ConCourt ruling | Third teacher dies in EC school shooting

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 23 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a social worker has outlined why EFF leader Julius Malema should avoid a custodial sentence after being found guilty in his firearm discharge case.

Meanwhile, DJ Black Coffee has weighed in on this week’s Constitutional Court’s landmark ruling on customary marriages and prenuptial agreements amid renewed scrutiny of his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Furthermore, the third teacher who was shot at Ntabankulu Primary School in the Eastern Cape has died.

Weather tomorrow: 24 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued high temperature and fire danger warnings affecting the Northern Cape, Free State, and North West, with heatwaves across much of the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Here’s why social worker thinks Malema should get suspended fine instead of jail time

EFF leader Julius Malema at East London Regional Court on 23 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Randell Roskruge

A social worker has presented arguments outlining why Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema should avoid a custodial sentence after being found guilty in his firearm discharge case.

Malema appeared before the East London Regional Court in the Eastern Cape on Friday for pre-sentencing proceedings, drawing significant public and political attention.

During the proceedings, Jessi-Ann Thompson, a social worker in private practice, testified for the defence. She compiled a pre-sentencing report intended to assist the court in determining an appropriate penalty, taking into account Malema’s personal history and broader circumstances.

In her submission, Thompson argued that the prescribed minimum sentence should not apply. She described incarceration as an extreme measure.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s why social worker thinks Malema should get suspended fine instead of jail time

Black Coffee turns up the volume: Grammy-winning DJ breaks silence on divorce saga

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali. Pictures: Instagram

Grammy-winning DJ and producer Black Coffee has weighed in on this week’s Constitutional Court’s landmark ruling on customary marriages and prenuptial agreements, breaking his silence amid renewed scrutiny of his highly publicised divorce from actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

On Wednesday, 21 January, the Constitutional Court confirmed that customary marriages can be governed by antenuptial contracts, provided these agreements are properly executed and registered.

“Either way, details of our case at this point are out there… here are a few important points to note and some of the reasons for my appeal.

“1. Intention (we both never intended to enter into a customary marriage). All the details supporting this are in our case, as documented by both of us. 2. Prenup: We signed this as our first step to the agreed civil marriage (even our prenup states that we were unmarried),” the DJ explained.

CONTINUE READING: Black Coffee turns up the volume: Grammy-winning DJ breaks silence on divorce saga

Third teacher dies after Eastern Cape school shooting

Picture: iStock

The shooting at Ntabankulu Primary School in the Eastern Cape has now claimed the lives of three teachers as the education sector mourns the tragedy.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape provided an update on the victims of the tragic shooting at the school on Thursday.

The school’s former deputy principal forcibly gained entry to the premises by cutting through the perimeter fence and opened fire on teachers in the staff room around lunchtime.

CONTINUE READING: Third teacher dies after Eastern Cape school shooting

ConCourt rules on Moroadi Cholota extradition challenge

Moroadi Cholota (former PA to former Free State premier Ace Magashule) appears at Bloemfontein High Court on 5 May 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has upheld a ruling of the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein that Moroadi Cholota’s extradition from the United States was unlawful.

However, it also found that the Free State High Court’s sole basis for declining to exercise criminal jurisdiction, because Cholota’s extradition was requested by the incorrect state functionary, does not mean that any irregularity in extradition proceedings should result in a court declining to exercise its criminal jurisdiction.

“Such reasoning is not supported by the facts and would not strike an appropriate balance between the concern for lawful process and the imperative to combat impunity,” said Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo on Friday.

Cholota was one of 18 co-accused in the R255 million asbestos corruption case involving former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt rules on Moroadi Cholota extradition challenge

Ekurhuleni water ‘not poisoned’, city says after concerns raised

Picture: iStock

Concerns about poisoned water in the City of Ekurhuleni have been dismissed as fake news.

The City of Ekurhuleni has “strongly rejected” what it called false social media claims alleging that the water supply to Tsakani, Duduza, Langaville, and KwaThema had been contaminated.

“The city’s water quality teams sample and test tap water daily at reservoirs, clinics, distribution points, and households,” the city said.

“Results consistently confirm that the water is safe and fully compliant with national drinking water standards.”

CONTINUE READING: Ekurhuleni water ‘not poisoned’, city says after concerns raised

