In case you missed it: Will Malema go to jail? | Mandela items cleared for auction | Milk prices may rise

News today includes, South Africans are divided over what sentence EFF leader Julius Malema should be given for violating the country’s gun laws.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old driver of the scholar transport vehicle that allegedly caused a fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday has been arrested.

Furthermore, the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is tightening its grip on South Africa’s livestock sector, pushing farmers closer to the brink as the government promises intervention, while warning its full recovery plan could take more than a decade to deliver results.

Weather tomorrow: 23 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of strong winds that could affect navigation at sea in KwaZulu-Natal, while warm weather, isolated showers, thundershowers and rain are forecast across the country for 23 January. Full weather forecast here.

Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Malema will appear at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where his pre-sentencing hearings will begin. He was found guilty of violating the law by being in possession of an illegal firearm and being reckless while endangering the lives of others.

This stems from his party’s rally in 2018, when he fired several rounds into the air. He allegedly did this to rouse up the crowds at the gathering.

CONTINUE READING: Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?

Alleged sex offender kills two teachers in Eastern Cape school shooting

Picture: iStock

There were chaotic scenes at Ntabankulu Primary School in Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape, after a fatal shooting left two teachers dead and another injured.

The Eastern Cape Department of Education said two teachers died at the scene, while another is receiving medical attention.

Lungisile Mzanywa, head of communications at Ntabankulu Local Municipality, described the traumatic experiences of children and teachers during the shooting incident, with children running out of the school and trying to stop cars for help.

CONTINUE READING: Alleged sex offender kills two teachers in Eastern Cape school shooting

SCA clears way for auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal belongings

An attendant shows a commemorative medal of late president Nelson Mandela during an auction in Johannesburg on 15 July 2014. Picture: AFP / Marco Longari

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an appeal seeking to prevent Makaziwe Mandela, the eldest daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, from proceeding with the auction of her late father’s personal belongings.

The SCA judgment was delivered on Thursday, 22 January.

The South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), along with Robben Island Museum and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, had been engaged in a legal battle with Makaziwe in an effort to stop the sale of 29 items linked to the former president.

CONTINUE READING: SCA clears way for auction of Nelson Mandela’s personal belongings

Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail

Ayanda Dludla appears at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on 22 January 2026 for the Vaal scholar transport crash in Vanderbijlpark. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The 22-year-old scholar transport driver arrested in connection with the deaths of 14 school children in the horror Vanderbijlpark accident has abandoned his bid for bail.

Ayanda Dludla appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The matter was delayed for a shortwhile as he did not have a legal representative.

Dudla will be represented by Legal Aid when he makes his next court appearance.

CONTINUE READING: Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail

The effects of foot and mouth disease. Picture: Facebook/Intelact

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease of livestock that has a significant economic impact. The disease affects cattle, swine, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed ruminants.

Northern Cape is the only province in the country that has not reported a case, but in other provinces the disease is dominating, threatening dairy farms in KwaZulu-Natal and livestock in the Free State.

CONTINUE READING: Milk prices to go up? Foot-and-mouth threatens farmers’ livelihood while government has a 10 year plan

