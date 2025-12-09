In case you missed it: Is ANC now rural? | Low-income tenants battle | AA slams new recalls

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 9 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes The ANC’s midterm report has revealed a shocking picture of a party slowly dying in urban areas, with an analyst reaffirming the view that it is becoming a rural party.

Meanwhile, a recent report has found that low-income South Africans are under financial pressure, with tenants struggling to pay their monthly rent, especially those paying rent below R3 000.

Furthermore, the National Consumer Commission has initiated another recall of 19 000 vehicles, this time involving products from Jeep and Kia.

Weather tomorrow: 10 December 2025

Expect warm, partly cloudy conditions with widespread afternoon showers and thundershowers across most provinces on Wednesday, 10 December. Full weather forecast here.

Mbalula reveals shocking state of ANC support: Is the ANC becoming a rural party?

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa at Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, delivered his report on the health of the party in all nine provinces at the National General Council (NGC) in Boksburg on Monday.

He said the ANC in Gauteng is challenged by several factors that have weakened the party, ushering it into a minority government after the 2024 elections.

Mantashe on 2027 leadership race and SACP conundrum

ANC National chairperson and Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

As questions swirl over who ANC and SACP dual members will vote for in next year’s elections, the ANC chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, has revealed who he will back.

Mantashe, like other senior ANC members, holds dual membership of both parties. The SACP has publicly criticised Mantashe’s commitment to the ANC.

“I will vote for the ANC; I am the national chairperson of the ANC,” he said.

Tenants paying less than R3k continue to struggle with monthly expenses – report

Picture: iStock

A recent report has found that low-income South Africans are under financial pressure, with tenants struggling to pay their monthly rent, especially those paying rent below R3 000.

The 2025 third-quarter TPN Residential Rental Monitor showed that rent arrears are a worrying trend for landlords.

The report tracks how the residential rental sector is performing and whether tenants are keeping up with their rental obligations. Waldo Marcus, Director of Corporate Marketing, MRI Software, says TPN Credit Bureau provides an overview of the residential rental market in the country.

AA lashes out as yet another recall notice is given by Kia and Jeep

The older generation Kia Cerato has been implicated in the latest vehicle recall involving 18 600 of the Korean brand’s products. Image: Kia

The National Consumer Commission has initiated another recall of 19 000 vehicles, this time involving products from Jeep and Kia.

In a statement, the commission says the first part of the callback involves dust potentially causing a false reading or setting off the airbags in 363 Jeep Wranglers made between 2016 and 2018.

Taking prominence is the recall of 18 600 Kia Ceratos, Optiams, Sorentos, Sportages and Souls made between 2009 and 2015 over a fuse issue related to the anti-lock braking system (ABS).

