In case you missed it: Polio detected in wastewater | Trump welcomes Meyer | MK party demands protection for Tuku

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 22 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, two strains of polio have been detected in wastewater samples from a treatment plant in Cape Town, Western Cape.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s new ambassador to the US Roelf Meyer has presented his credentials to President Donald Trump.

Furthermore, the MK party has demanded protection for SABC’s head of content Lala Tuku as the Pimville production crisis continues.

Weather tomorrow: 23 May 2026

Heavy downpours, hail and damaging winds are expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, while most provinces are set to experience rain or thundershowers. Full weather forecast here.

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Two polio virus strains detected in Cape Town wastewater – NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected two polio virus (VDPV3 and nOPV2-L) strains. Picture: iStock

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has detected two polio virus strains (VDPV3 and nOPV2-L) in wastewater samples from a treatment plant in Cape Town, Western Cape.

The NICD said it had informed the Department of Health of its findings.

According to the Department of Health, the detection was part of the NICD’s routine environmental and wastewater testing aimed at proactive, population-wide disease tracking.

“This entails analysing municipal sewage and water resources to detect emerging outbreaks and viral variants before clinical cases appear,” said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

CONTINUE READING: Two polio virus strains detected in Cape Town wastewater – NICD

WATCH: From golf quip to trade – Roelf Meyer receives warm welcome from Trump

The new South African ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer. Picture: Gallo Images

Veteran political negotiator and South Africa’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Roelf Meyer, has vowed to reset strained ties with the United States, stressing that trade relations must be improved while acknowledging the political sensitivities around issues such as farm violence, Black Economic Empowerment, and Afrikaner refugee admissions.

The 78-year-old Meyer presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump late on Thursday, 21 May 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Meyer as Pretoria’s ambassador to the US in April 2026. He replaced former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool after more than a year of tensions between the US and South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: From golf quip to trade – Roelf Meyer receives warm welcome from Trump

MK party demands protection for Tuku in SABC ‘Pimville’ production scandal

Lala Tuku. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) party has issued a public statement declaring its intention to intervene in the ongoing Pimville production crisis.

The party demanded immediate transparency from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) over the abrupt suspension of its Head of Content, Lala Tuku.

The MK party alleged that Tuku’s suspension may be a retaliatory measure directly linked to her whistleblowing activities.

CONTINUE READING: MK party demands protection for Tuku in SABC ‘Pimville’ production scandal

R3.8 billion loan to save ‘broke’ Johannesburg fails … for now

Picture: City Power

The governing coalition in the City of Johannesburg has failed to secure sufficient council support to approve a R3.8 billion loan agreement with a German development bank.

On Thursday, the ANC and its partners failed to secure 136 votes from council, which could have enabled council to approve the loan.

On Wednesday, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero told residents in his State of the City Address that the loan was meant to enable City Power to carry out its functions. He insisted that the city was financially stable despite Eskom and the National Treasury indicating it was struggling.

CONTINUE READING: R3.8 billion loan to save ‘broke’ Johannesburg fails … for now

Public Protector finds maladministration cost taxpayers billions in Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire repairs

Former Saps Special Task Force, Matipandile Sotheni appears at Brakpan Magistrate’s Court for bail application in the murder case of Marius van der Merwe on May 21, 2026 in Brakpan, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Matipandile Sotheni’s legal representative, Nthabiseng Mohumane, has cited several cases, including Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe’s, to argue for her client’s release on bail.

On Friday, Sotheni returned to the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court to continue with his bail application in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as “Witness D”.

The former member of the Special Task Force (STF) within the South African Police Service (Saps) is facing 16 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition-related offences, and theft.

On Friday, Sotheni continued to cite his family responsibilities to argue for his release on bail, saying they would continue to suffer in his absence.

CONTINUE READING: Public Protector finds maladministration cost taxpayers billions in Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire repairs

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mashatile on rich friends | 10 killed in bus and taxi crash | SportyTV’s R10 World Cup subscription