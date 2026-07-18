Four killed after vehicle overturns on R577 in Mpumalanga

An investigation is underway following the crash.

Four people have been killed in an accident, sparking yet another road tragedy in Mpumalanga.

The accident occurred when a Volkswagen overturned on the R577 between Roossenekal and Mashishing early Saturday morning, 18 July 2026.

One other person was killed in the crash.

Investigation

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said an investigation is underway following the crash.

“According to preliminary reports, the driver of a Volkswagen light motor vehicle lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. The four deceased – the driver and three passengers – died on impact at the scene.”

Concern

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, expressed deep concern about the ongoing road tragedies.

“We cannot allow road deaths to become so frequent when most of these incidents are avoidable. All that is required is responsible driver behaviour to end this mayhem and make our roads safer. We all need to obey the rules,” he said.

Macie extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured passenger a speedy recovery.

Picture: Gamnat Matroos: DCSSL

Shack fire

Meanwhile, a man in his thirties was burnt to death when a two‑room shack caught fire in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The blaze occurred in Moleleki Extension 2, Katlehong, with firefighters battling to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster & Emergency Management Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said they responded to the fire during the early hours of Saturday morning, 18 July 2026.

“Firefighters from the Zonkezizwe Fire Station were dispatched at approximately 04:18 to a shack fire in Moleki Extension 2. On arrival, crews found a 2-bedroom shack well alight with community members on scene using the bucket brigade method to try to extinguish the fire.”

MacDonald said firefighters acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and successfully prevented the flames from spreading to two other shacks in the same yard.