29 high school pupils die in CAR exam day stampede

A power transformer explosion in Bangui caused mass panic during high school exams, leading to the deadly stampede.

At least 29 pupils who were sitting their high school exams in the Central African Republic have been killed in a stampede after the explosion of a power transformer set off panic, the health ministry told AFP Thursday.

Just over 5 300 students were sitting the second day of the baccalaureat exams when the explosion happened on Wednesday in the capital Bangui.

In the panic, supervisors and students tried to flee, some jumping from the first floor of the school.

The injured were transported by ambulance, on the back of pickup trucks or by motorbike taxi, AFP journalists saw.

President expresses sorrow

“I would like to express my solidarity and compassion to the parents of the deceased candidates, to the educational staff, to the students,” President Faustin Archange Touadera said in a video published on his party’s Facebook page.

Touadera, who is attending a summit of the Gavi vaccine alliance in Brussels, also announced three days of national mourning.

ALSO READ: South Africa calls for end to suffering in South Dafur

Casualty toll confirmed as government and UN respond

According to a document circulating on social media and authenticated by the health ministry, 29 deaths were registered by hospitals in the city.

UN peacekeepers, police and other security were seen around the Barthelemy Boganda high school and hospitals.

Education Minister Aurelien-Simplice Kongbelet-Zingas said in a statement Wednesday that “measures will be taken quickly to shed light on the circumstances of this incident”.

Civil unrest

The CAR is among the poorest countries in the world and, since independence from France in 1960, has endured a succession of coups, authoritarian rulers and civil wars.

The latest civil war started more than a decade ago. The government has secured the main cities and violence has subsided in recent years.

But fighting occasionally erupts in remote regions between rebels and the national army, which is backed by Wagner mercenaries and Rwandan troops.

NOW READ: West African leaders admit security woes mounting in region