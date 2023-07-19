Joburg CBD explosion: Emergency services evacuating people due to gas risk

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Authorities have called on Johannesburg residents and motorists to avoid areas around Eloff and Bree Streets in the CBD following an alleged gasline explosion.

In pictures and videos circulating on social media on Wednesday evening, the entire Bree Street can be seen damaged from the alleged explosion.

At least 20 minibus taxis were damaged in the explosion.

ALSO READ: Eskom circuit box explosion leaves Limpopo woman homeless

According to private security company Vision Tactical, 16 people have been transported to medical facilities for treatment following the explosion.

No deaths have been reported yet.

According to Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Bree and Simmons, Bree and Harrison and Loveday street have been closed.

A 1-km evacuation zone has been initiated as emergency services evacuate people due to gas risk.

@TrafficSA Bree street, Joberg CBD happened at 17h27 19july2023 pic.twitter.com/30Vv13AigY— chrisie steenkamp (@Cmsteenkamp) July 19, 2023

Residents have been urged to avoid the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene.

ER24 and other services are on the scene of the alleged gas explosion at the corners of Bree and Eloff in Johannesburg CBD.

“We urge all motorists to avoid the area. Further updates to follow,” said ER24.

[BREAKING] – ER24 and other services are on the scene of an alleged gas explosion at the corners of Bree and Eloff in Johannesburg CBD. We urge all motorists to avoid the area. Further updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/JiJS7HVYJi— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 19, 2023

According to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, the explosion has caused serious damage to the city’s infrastructure and properties near the scene of the incident.

IN PICTURES: Vigil remembers Boksburg explosion

“In times like these, it is crucial for us as a community to come together and support one another. We encourage residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities or objects to the authorities, and follow their instructions diligently. It is only through collective efforts that we can maintain a safe environment for all,” said the EFF in a statement.

We see what’s happening at JHB CBD Bree, all am saying ANC we shall meet at the ballot paper. Nothing works well under your governance. pic.twitter.com/9NAQ5QZx3x— Dumisane_ (@01_unbanned) July 19, 2023

The party called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion and bring those responsible to justice.

ALSO READ: SA on slippery slope to explosion of violence

“The safety and well-being of our communities are of utmost importance to us. We extend our sympathies to anyone who may have been affected by this incident and assure them that we are closely monitored the situation.”

This is a developing story