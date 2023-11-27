Investigations underway after two killed in plane crash in Centurion

The Civil Aviation Authority said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days from the day of the plane crash

An instructor and a student pilot were on board the helicopter were on board the aircraft when the accident occurred. Picture: X/@Abramjee

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said its investigative division is probing the cause of a plane crash that killed two people.

The CAA said the Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AIID) was informed of the accident involving a Bat hawk aircraft that occurred in Grasslands in Centurion, Gauteng, on Sunday.

Fatalities

CAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said a pilot and passenger were on board the aircraft when the accident occurred.

“Both of them were fatally injured during the accident and the aircraft was substantially damaged. The AIID team has dispatched to the accident site to collect evidence that will define the size and scope of the investigation once more information becomes available.”

Majola said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days from the day of this accident.

On Thursday, a Raven II R44 helicopter crashed near Waterfall Estate complex in Midrand.

“An instructor and a student pilot were on board the helicopter conducting training exercises when the accident occurred. They both suffered serious injuries, with the helicopter substantially damaged,” said Majola.

SA Air Force crash

Last week, a South African Air Force (SAAF) aircraft, Casa-212, from 44 Squadron at Waterkloof Air Force Base crash landed at Dippies Airfield Combat Training Centre Lohatla in Northern Cape.

The incident happened while the aircraft was taking part in Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2023 on Wednesday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the aircraft flew members of the media from Air Force Base Waterkloof to Dippies Airfield at Lohatla before dropping paratroopers as part of the Vuk’uhlome Distinguished Visitors Day demonstration.

“The crash happened as it was landing following one of the manoeuvres of dropping paratroopers.”

Mahapa said an inquiry will be convened to determine the cause of the crash as well as the damage to the aircraft.

