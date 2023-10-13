Investment Opportunity: Residential and Industrial Properties on Auction in Phalaborwa.

This Power of Attorney auction event in Phalaborwa presents a rare opportunity to invest in prime residential and industrial properties.

Phalaborwa Property Auction: Your Chance to Invest in Residential and Industrial Gems

If you’ve been on the lookout for exceptional property investment opportunities, mark your calendars for Thursday, October 19, 2023.

On this date, the esteemed Michael James Organisation, acting under the Power of Attorney, will host a significant property auction in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

The auction event will feature two distinct categories, offering a spectrum of possibilities for potential buyers.

Here’s what you need to know about these prime properties:

Image: Supplied

1. Residential Property (ERF 2620 PHALABORWA EXT 8)

Zoned: Residential

Land Size: 1340m²

Web Reference: 3460

Carport

The residential property is a spacious 1340m² lot, zoned for residential use, and includes a carport.

It’s a fantastic opportunity for those looking to invest in a comfortable family home or a promising rental property.

Image: Supplied

2. Industrial Property (ERF 1942 PTN 1 PHALABORWA EXT 1 and ERF 1912 PHALABORWA EXT 1)

Zoned: Industrial

Land Sizes: 3007m² and 2917m²

Web Reference: 3459

Same Title Deed

The industrial property, consisting of two lots with the same title deed, presents a golden opportunity for businesses or investors looking to tap into the vibrant industrial sector. With a total land size of 3007m² and 2917m², these properties offer ample space for various industrial purposes.

Both auction events will take place on-site, creating an opportunity for prospective buyers to inspect the properties firsthand. Viewing is available by appointment, ensuring that you can explore these opportunities in detail.

Auction Details:

Residential Property Auction: Start Time: 11:15 AM End Time: 11:45 AM

Industrial Property Auction: Start Time: 10:30 AM End Time: 11:00 AM



To participate in the auction, a 10% deposit, along with auctioneer’s commission, is required upon a successful bid. The remaining balance will be payable upon the transfer of the property. Additional terms and conditions apply.

For auction registration, interested parties must provide a copy of their ID and proof of residence. For inquiries and further information, please contact Sabine Duyts at 011 452 2986 or sabine@michaeljames.co.za.

About us

Our mission is to deliver growing value to all our clients by developing and applying our auctioneering skills and services to the highest degree. We are proud of our independence and flexibility, which allows us to offer our clients tailor-made solutions to re-market and disposal of assets from whatever source. Nationwide removal/clearance.

Michael James Organisation: A Legacy of Auction Excellence Since 1964

At the Michael James Organisation, our story is etched in a legacy that spans over half a century, and it’s a tale of unwavering commitment, service, and excellence. Established in 1964, we’ve proudly served our clients with dedication and precision, earning a reputation for being “Big enough to know, small enough to care.”

Our Reach

With a presence spanning five strategic locations across South Africa, we’ve conducted over 15,000 auctions, each marked by our distinctive blend of professionalism, integrity, and customer-focused services. We take pride in being a BEE (Black Economic Empowerment) certified organization, demonstrating our commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Our Mission

Our mission is clear and unwavering: to deliver consistent and growing value to all our clients. We achieve this by continually developing and applying our auctioneering skills and services to the highest degree of excellence. Our approach is rooted in understanding our clients’ unique needs and tailoring solutions that perfectly suit their requirements.

Independence and Flexibility

One of our most cherished qualities is our independence and flexibility. These attributes allow us to craft tailor-made solutions for re-marketing and disposing of assets from diverse sources. Whether it’s handling the assets of a company in distress, managing the legal disposition of assets, or assisting government bodies, our adaptability is a driving force behind our success.

Our Diverse Clientele

Our reputation and track record have garnered the trust of an array of clients, including:

Insolvency Practitioners: We’re the trusted choice when it comes to liquidating assets for insolvent entities. Law Firms: Legal experts rely on our services to manage asset sales in compliance with the law. Financial Institutions: We work closely with financial entities to facilitate asset sales and recovery. Official Receivers: When official receivers are tasked with handling assets, they turn to us for efficient solutions. Local Authorities: We assist local authorities in managing surplus assets and generating revenue. SARS (South African Revenue Service): Our services extend to aiding SARS in asset sales for various purposes. Private Vendors & Companies: Private individuals and businesses benefit from our comprehensive auctioneering services.

Our Commitment to Excellence

As a testament to our commitment to upholding industry standards and ethical practices, the Michael James Organisation is proud to be a member of the South African Institute of Auctioneers (SAIA). This affiliation underscores our dedication to delivering the highest level of professionalism in every auction we conduct.

For over half a century, we’ve remained true to our founding principles, driven by a passion for auctioneering, a dedication to our clients, and a commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence in our field. We look forward to continuing this legacy and serving our clients with the same dedication and care that has defined us since 1964.

Website: https://michaeljames.co.za/