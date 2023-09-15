News

Ipid investigates Kensington case where cops drag alleged drug dealer behind van

Ipid has initiated an enquiry into this disturbing incident.

The recent incident in Kensington, Cape Town, has once again thrust the issue of police brutality into the spotlight.

In a video that quickly went viral, an alleged drug dealer was seen being dragged by a police vehicle while handcuffed, sparking outrage and raising questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers.

Watch the video below

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has initiated an investigation into this disturbing incident, shedding light on a pervasive problem that requires urgent attention.

Police Brutality in the Spotlight

According to reports,, the incident in Kensington unfolded on a seemingly routine weekend when three police officers found themselves at the centre of a controversy.

Robbie Raburabu, spokesperson for Ipid, told the media that the preliminary inquiry suggests that these officers were involved in the alleged brutality.

The video captured two officers from the Kensington police station standing beside a police van, with a handcuffed man tethered to the back of the vehicle. Distressed residents can be heard pleading for the man’s release before the police drove off, dragging him behind them.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape has acknowledged the incident and initiated an investigation.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi revealed that the officers involved claimed they were conducting crime prevention patrols when the incident occurred. The man had been arrested on charges related to the possession of illegal substances, including cocaine and Mandrax tablets.

Community unrest and police response

Tensions escalated when community members began pelting the police officers with stones while the suspect was already handcuffed.

Swartbooi explained that the officers retreated to ensure their safety, ultimately leading to a public violence case being opened against both the suspect and the disgruntled community members. It remains unclear from the video footage when exactly the officers were subjected to the stone-throwing.

Accountability and suspension

One of the pressing questions surrounding this incident is whether the involved officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. Swartbooi could not confirm their suspension, highlighting an important aspect of police conduct in South Africa.

According to Ipid, investigations do not automatically lead to the suspension of officers. Instead, it is a matter that falls under the jurisdiction of SAPS.

IPID’s role and recommendations

As the investigation is still in its early stages, Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu emphasised that the watchdog cannot make any recommendations to the police at this moment.

