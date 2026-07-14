Is your taxi driver still operating illegally?

The MEC warned that more than 400 public transport drivers are operating illegally and have until 14 August to collect licenses or risk cancellation.

The MEC of Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has revealed that more than 400 valid operating licenses remain uncollected at the department.

Diale-Tlabela has appealed to all transportation operators who have applied for operating licenses, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licenses or risk cancellation.

Collection Deadline

She emphasised that operators who have received an SMS or communication through their associations have until 14 August 2026 to collect their operating licenses.

“Failure to act within the stipulated period may result in the cancellation of the issued operating licence, requiring operators to restart the process in accordance with applicable legislation,” Diale-Tlabela added.

In an effort to reduce the challenges that plague the industry, including backlogs and illegal driving, the department said it has been prioritising the issuance of licences.

Critical for operation

“We are calling on applicants, particularly minibus and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licenses,” Diale said

“We encourage them to collect their operating licences without delay, so they can continue to operate legally and contribute to safer roads across Gauteng,” the MEC added.

She explained that operating licenses play a critical role in ensuring that public transport operators are legally authorised to provide services, while contributing to a well-regulated and sustainable transport sector that serves the needs of commuters across the province.

Slow progress

The department has already issued 208 operating licenses to compliant public transport operators at the Derek Masoek Regional Office in Johannesburg.

Noting that since November 2025, more than 2 000 valid operating licenses have been handed over to compliant minibus taxi and scholar transport operators during the period.

MEC Diale-Tlabela reiterated that the department remains committed to contributing to regulatory compliance and facilitating a more efficient, transparent, and responsive public transport system.