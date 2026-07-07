‘R500 lunch for them, rent for us’: MyCiTi’s fare hike sparks fury

The monthly pass for the bus service has jumped to R1 500, leading to outrage from commuters

Commuters have pushed back strongly against the MyCiti fare increase, saying it hits those who already struggle to make ends meet.

Fares are generally adjusted every year on 1 July as part of the City of Cape Town’s budget process. The city said 2026’s increase comes after sustained pressure from global fuel prices. It also said that fares could be lowered later in the financial year if diesel prices fall significantly.

The new tariffs were adopted when council approved the 2026/27 budget on 29 June.

What commuters have to say

Commuters have criticised the increase in the monthly pass from R1 000 to R1 500, calling it a 50% jump that will hit working-class passengers hard, especially those in communities such as Hout Bay, Hangberg and Imizamo Yethu.

One commuter, Mbulelo, said the extra R500 may mean little to politicians, but it matters greatly to ordinary people.

“R500 may be deemed immaterial for the politicians. They can spend that amount on a single lunch meal but R500 is a lot for most of the people who rely on the MyCiTi service.

“What about people earning R3 000 or less per month? Who watches out for them?” he said.

He added that he believes that certain political parties are “catering to their right-wing base, ignoring the poor and squeezing the middle class” through “nonsensical service and rate price increases”.

Elroy said the increase was unjustified given the condition of the service.

“This increase is ridiculous for the service that we get. The state that the buses is in, it’s mind blowing. A continuous struggle to get refunded for our money. We’ve been asking for bus stops for more than eight years and nothing. The list goes on,” he said.

Despite the increase, the City of Cape Town says the monthly pass will still offer value for regular MyCiTi passengers who travel long distances.

Petition

Commuters though have started a petition, arguing that public transport is not a luxury, but a daily necessity that helps people get to work, school, clinics and other services.

With households already under strain from food, electricity, school costs and unemployment, they say the increase is unaffordable.

The petition calls on the city to suspend the increase, review the fare structure through public participation, publish the full cost breakdown and introduce relief measures for workers, pupils and low-income passengers. It also wants urgent engagement sessions in affected communities.