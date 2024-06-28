It will be over soon: Mbalula says GNU talks in final stages

The Citizen understands that the ANC and the DA are expected to meet on Friday to have further discussions on ministerial positions.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula says an end is in sight in discussions over cabinet positions between different political parties.

In a post on X on Friday morning, Mbalula said Government of National Unity (GNU) discussions were almost done.

“Good morning, South Africa almost done with GNU discussions, In the best interest of all South Africans. It will be done as promised,” said Mbalula on X.

Currently, the country is waiting with bated breath to see who President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint to his cabinet.

Fight over cabinet positions

However, disagreements between the two major parties, the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the GNU have led to several days of delays.

The ANC had reportedly offered the DA six ministerial positions and seven deputies. But it appeared the DA was allegedly demanding two more ministerial posts taking up their tally to eight.

In a leaked letter, Ramaphosa accused DA leader John Steenhuisen of shifting the “goalposts” by changing an agreement that both parties had agreed upon.

“I believe the DA has jeopardized the foundation of setting up a Government of National Unity by moving the goalposts in your letter of 24 June 2024 to me. I am truly taken aback by how you now want two more portfolios to bring the DA’s portfolios to 8,” the letter said.

The Citizen understands that both parties are expected to meet on Friday once more to have further discussions on the ministerial positions.

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said the DA was reminding the ANC that it had not won the elections with an outright majority.

He said the DA was looking for positions of power and influence, in some cases positions which would actively put the DA in the media spotlight.

Meanwhile, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said he would not comment on the negotiations until they were concluded.

“We are not giving any comment on the ongoing negotiations at this stage,” he said.