GNU talks deadlocked: DA wants economic cluster department; ANC says no

ANC and DA deadlock over Cabinet control of key trade department, threatening unity in government of national unity talks.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party not getting the department of trade, industry and competition is a blow. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ANC and DA are in deadlock over a key department which was taken off the table by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week – trade, industry and competition (DTI).

The DA’s federal executive met last night but before joining the meeting its leader, John Steenhuisen, said the ANC’s shifting of the goalposts “was not going to go down well”.

Ramaphosa needs to be serious about distributing portfolios

Steenhuisen told The Citizen that to form a government of national unity (GNU), Ramaphosa needed to be serious about the distribution of portfolios in Cabinet.

The major sticking point was the economic cluster and without it, Steenhuisen said, his party was excluded from positively contributing in Cabinet on country-critical matters.

“In its stead, we were offered tourism,” which he anticipated the party would reject.

He added even substituting DTI for transport, or mineral resources and energy would allow the DA to fully participate in key areas of government, areas where the party could make a difference, actively contributing to the growth of the country.

‘Moving the goalposts’

Ramaphosa accused the DA leader of “moving the goalposts”. In a scathing letter to Steenhuisen, seen by The Citizen, Ramaphosa said: “Matters of national importance, such as these, are best conducted in face-to-face negotiations.

“Only when both sides agree that the discussions between them have reached a level of maturity and advance should they be reduced to writing, to live up to the principle of transparency.

“I informed you that the habit of negotiating through correspondence, as adopted by the DA, can be problematic. It can, for example, make parties play to the gallery of public opinion through media leakages, resulting in the loss of focus on the real substance of the negotiations.”

He accused the DA of wanting to set up an illegal “parallel government”, which would operate outside the parameters of the constitution.

Danger for the GNU

University of Johannesburg political analyst Dr Oscar van Heerden said not overcoming serious hurdles like this posed a danger for the GNU.

“There is going to have to be a cut-off time to make sure the country knows what is happening because if no agreement is reached, the ANC has two options: govern as a minority or coalesce with the EFF and smaller parties,” he said.

Steenhuisen added the DA had relented on its request for eight deputy ministers, accepting Ramaphosa’s offer of six because DTI was on the table.

“It was the crown jewel for us.”

Steenhuisen said, had the DTI not been summarily taken off the table, a deal would have been reached.

Van Heerden said a major risk was the ANC turning around and saying “to hell with the DA.

