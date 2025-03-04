JMPD warns about bribery, launches crackdown on corrupt officers

The widespread bribery allegations sparked an internal investigation.



The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has initiated an investigation into allegations of corruption within its ranks, revealing a disturbing pattern of officers allegedly soliciting bribes through electronic payment methods.

According to JMPD’s internal affairs unit, many officers are under scrutiny for suspected misconduct involving illegal financial transactions.

“The JMPD’s internal affairs unit is currently investigating numerous cases where officers are suspected of soliciting bribes from members of the public, with funds being transferred via e-wallet or cash sent to unknown or ‘ghost’ cellphone numbers,” said JMPD’s spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

Fihla said the department is treating these allegations seriously.

“The JMPD takes these allegations extremely seriously and is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“We urge the public to be vigilant and aware of this alleged practice,” Fihla added.

Zero tolerance for corruption, warns JMPD chief

JMPD Chief of Police, Patrick Jaca, condemned the alleged corrupt practices.

“The JMPD will not tolerate any form of corruption within its ranks,” Jaca said.

“These alleged actions are a betrayal of public trust and undermine the department’s commitment to serving the community with integrity.”

Jaca was unequivocal in his warning, not only to potentially corrupt officers but also to members of the public who might consider offering bribes.

“I want to warn motorists that offering bribes is also a serious offence,” he emphasised.

“Anyone who attempts to bribe an officer will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law.”

Corruption reporting mechanisms and public cooperation

The department has established multiple channels for reporting suspected corruption.

Members of the public can contact the JMPD anti-fraud and corruption hotline at 080 020 3712, visit the internal affairs unit office at Village Main Road and Loveday Street in Wemmer, or use the WhatsApp number 063 253 1928.

“We are dedicated to ensuring accountability within our organisation,” Fihla stated.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in helping us combat corruption and maintain the integrity of our staff.”

