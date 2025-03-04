Can South Africa be saved from its own government?

From missing billions to failed state projects, corruption continues to thrive in South Africa. Will anyone ever put an end to government mismanagement and looting?

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosting a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, the President’s official residence in Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

Someone or some organisation must save us from our government.

With all the talk of curbing corruption, theft and the uncontrolled plundering of government coffers, isn’t it time President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed our own department of government expenditure?

Not to sound too American or create the impression we are copying the hated Americans, we could name it the department of corrupt expenditure (Doce).

After all, how can we like the nation that dared cut off its foreign aid (read: money) to South Africa.

With the threats made against them by some of our ministers and our SA National Defence Force’s nonexistent prowess, they are no doubt shaking in their shoes.

How dare the Americans act so nasty towards our superpower government of national disunity (GND)?

Who do they think they are?

We don’t need them – except when we call on them to give us money to fill (and then plunder) our state’s coffers.

We should reciprocate and cut off our massive funding to them.

That will teach them a lesson they will never forget.

We can also use our influence and get Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, Cuba and some others to refrain from giving aid money to the US.

Our own Doce – if run by people with honesty and integrity – will no doubt expose and uncover a lot of our government’s shenanigans.

The massive shortfall in funds will be rectified, especially if those who have profited from corruption are forced to pay back what they stole – before going to prison for a very long time.

Finding and repatriating these funds back to South Africa will reduce our tax burden massively.

Instead of buying votes with KFC and T-shirts, the politicians can – when on their fake campaign trails – give away steak rolls, two T-shirts and a pair of shoes.

That will surely make them even more popular.

Instead, all we get is talk, more talk and no action.

When arrests are made, it is usually the bottom feeders that make the news and never the masterminds of the never-ending plundering and pocketing of taxpayers and aid money.

A Doce will, no doubt, also find some very interesting places where donations and international loans are hidden.

I think they will find some overflowing bank accounts held by government officials and elected politicians in several foreign countries.

Finding foreign properties bought with illicit money will be a very interesting task.

Maybe they should start in Dubai.

With access to these foreign bank accounts, Doce will be able to see who has paid what money to these accounts.

The money trail may yield some very interesting results.

If our government is unable to find the right B-BBEE people to follow the stolen money trail, I believe Elon Musk will gladly help us.

After all, he is a South African by birth.

But I fear Musk is too white for such an important job.

Besides, when he exposes the corruptors, fraudsters and criminals, he will be labelled a racist and a product of apartheid.

After all, our GND’s approach to failure is to lay blame elsewhere and stoke racial tensions to levels not seen since 1994.

And when that doesn’t work in their favour, they simply point a finger elsewhere.

Whoever is appointed to oversee our Doce will have many possible targets to look into.

Maybe start with Eskom or our many plundered state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Or what about Rustenburg’s R4 billion rapid transport system that lies in ruins without transporting even a fly.

We can even consider renaming our SOEs to state-owned plundered enterprises or Sopes.

Our Sopes now require an additional R1.75 trillion to fix their disastrous balance sheets.

And finding that money is easy – simply add to the unsustainable tax burden the foolish voters must carry.

Doce might even consider investigating why the North-West has more unemployed people than working people.

Possibly it will find some willing people there who can assist their investigations into what is truly going on there… and why.

Doce can also do more for us.

Apart from tracing our missing taxpayers’ money, they can help prepare the dockets for court hearings as the police often get it wrong – too often in fact.

If we have our own Doce, we can look forward to interesting times.

Will we ever get our own Doce? No.

Why would our corruptors expose themselves?

What we do however need is someone or some organisation to save us from this terrible GND.

