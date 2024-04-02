Crime

2 Apr 2024

KZN police sergeant arrested for assaulting girlfriend

A 39-year-old police officer who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend is expected to appear at Hammersdale Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the officer, who holds the rank of sergeant, was handcuffed on Tuesday in connection with a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Stabbing

“It is alleged that the officer assaulted a 29-year-old woman along the Mthoko Mkhize main road on Sunday night. The suspect works at Mpumalanga police station in Hammersdale.

“Investigations are already underway [over] the victim’s allegations that she was initially refused to open a case. Should there be any substance on the allegations, internal processes will be instituted and responsible officers will be subjected to appropriate departmental steps,” Netshiunda said.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reiterated that no one is above the law, including police officers.

ALSO READ: Durban metro cop shares last moments of girlfriend after stabbing

Gender-Based Violence

Mkhwanazi said police officers should be exemplary and “walk the talk”.

“Women and children must be and feel safe around men, they must feel even safer in the presence of police officers, whether on or off duty. Police officers must champion the fight against any form of violence perpetrated against women and children. If police officers commit any crime, we shall arrest them and ensure that they face the wrath of the law.”

The South African Police Service said it prioritises Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases and frontline police officers should abide by the Domestic Violence Act and should act accordingly.

Social media stabbing

The assault of the woman comes two days after a 27-year-old Durban Metro Police officer allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend, who was also an officer.

The woman was stabbed inside a flat on Joseph Nduli Street in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Netshiunda said the suspect allegedly took videos and pictures of his girlfriend taking her last breath and distributed it to several people as well as on social media.

The suspect is also expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 15 more people for University of Fort Hare killings

