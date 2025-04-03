Weather alert: Severe storms and flooding in 6 provinces, strong winds and heatwave conditions in WC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 4 April 2025.

South Africa faces severe weather on Friday, with thunderstorms, flooding, and strong winds in several regions, while heatwave conditions persist in the Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 3 – 4 April 2025.

Weather warnings, Friday, 4 April

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as possible localised damage to settlements over an open area, which is expected over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of North West, Free State, the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain resulting in localised flooding of settlements and roads/bridges expected in places over the Joe Gqabi district, as well as Emalahleni and Sakhisizwe local municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

Damaging wind resulting in localised disruption to ports/harbours and difficulty in navigation at sea is also expected in places between Cannon Rocks and Coffee Bay.

Advisories

Hot to very hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa, City of Cape Town, West Coast, and Cape Winelands Districts from Thursday until Sunday.

In addition, heatwave conditions are expected over Saldanha Bay, Swartland and parts of the City of Cape Town municipality until Sunday.

A low-pressure system could result in disruptive rain along the south-east coast between East London and Port Edward Saturday into Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 4 April:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south and the escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south and the escarpment areas.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool weather awaits North West residents with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy, windy and cool conditions, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in places along the coastline; otherwise, it will be fine, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy in the east with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers and widespread in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning and evening fog patches along the west coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern interior. It will be very hot in places in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast.