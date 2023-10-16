News

Joburg EMS on high alert following severe thunderstorms

The city experienced severe thunderstorms, including hail on Sunday night, causing minor damages in certain areas.

Joburg EMS on alert following severe thunderstorms

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has urged motorists to take extra precautions on the road. Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has urged motorists to take extra precaution on the road following the severe thunderstorms in Johannesburg.

The city experienced severe thunderstorms including hail on Sunday night causing minor damages in certain areas.

Precautions

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are on high alert.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery, motorists are urged to extend a safe following distance. Try and avoid cross areas which might be flooded and of course our residents in out low-lying areas we urge them not to cross river streams and also monitor young kids to stay away from river streams.

“From our side, as the City of Johannesburg EMS, we will remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we can respond to all emergencies which might occur, “ Mulaudzi said.

ALSO READ: Possible severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, Joburg EMS on alert

Mulaudzi also urged residents to look after all heating appliances and not leave them unattended during the rainy spell currently gripping the city.

“We urge our residents to continue to look after all the heating devices during this weather conditions and not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can be able to prevent fires at home.”

Saws warnings

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued several warnings for adverse weather conditions across the country.

  • An Orange Level 5 warning for Disruptive Rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements as well as major disruption of traffic flow along the coast between King Sabatha Dalindyebo in the Eastern Cape and Mandeni in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A Yellow Level 2 warning for Disruptive Rain leading to localised flooding of informal settlements, roads, low lying areas and bridges as well as localised disruption to municipal services in places between Buffalo City Metro and Port Edwards.
  • A Yellow Level 2 warning for Severe Thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, large amount of small hail, heavy downpours and are expected to cause the breaking of tree branches and damage to poorly constructed settlements over the western and central interior of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as parts of Gauteng, north-eastern Free State and most parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws forecast for Gauteng included a cloudy and cool Monday with scattered showers and thundershowers, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

ALSO READ: N3 Toll warns of possible severe thunderstorms, protests along route

