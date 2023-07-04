Joburg water outage: What to know about the 44-hour shutdown

By Cornelia Le Roux

The 44-hour water outage in Johannesburg, which was initially scheduled to take place from 20 June, will now take place next week.

This is according to the latest update provided by Johannesburg Water. The municipal entity said the postponement of the shutdown was to provide a brief respite for residents in areas which have been subjected to water supply challenges.

When will the Joburg water shutdown take place?

The planned shutdown – which will affect a large number of areas – will now occur from 7pm on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, to 3pm on Thursday, 13 July.

Rand Water said the shutdown is necessary to facilitate the tie-in between pipelines A19 and B14 with a new pipeline.

It will also include the installation of isolation valves, and system upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

The disruption will affect the Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the Eikenhof pump station, resulting in a complete water supply cut-off.

The following reservoirs will be affected:

Meredale 1 and 2

Waterval 1 and 2

Weltevreden

Roodepoort

Foresthill 1, 2 and 3

Yeoville

System recovery could take five days or longer

Johannesburg Water said that the full recovery of the system after the shutdown may take up to five days or longer after supply has been restored.

However, strategic locations, such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres, will receive alternative water supply.

All the areas that will be affected

The following 138 areas are expected to be impacted by the water outage:

Roodepoort and Randburg:

Bergbron

Claremont

Delarey

Whiteridge

Roodekrans (all ext)

Wilropark (all ext)

Helderkruin (all ext)

Constantia Kloof (all ext)

Allens Nek (all ext)

Weltevreden (all ext)

Florida Hills

Florida North

Discovery (all ext)

Selwyn

Florida Township

Horison

Horison View

Roodepoort North

Florida Park (all ext)

Constantia Park

Honeydew (all ext)

Zandspruit

Laserpark

Randpark Ridge

Cosmo City

Lanseria

Thabo Mbeki Informal settlement

Olivedale

Sundowner

Northwold

Boskruin

Bromhof

Kya Sands

Bloubosrand

Eagle Canyon

Honeydew View

Poortview

Ruimsig

Wilgeheuwel

Princess

Grobler Park (all ext)

Lindhaven

Little Falls

Harveston

Honeydew (all ext)

Parts of Northriding

Langlaagte/ Southdale area:

Mondeor

Southgate

Meredale

Alan Manor

Eagles Nest

Southfork

Kibler Heights

Eikenhof

Lougherin A.H

Coronationville

Westbury

Claremont

Triomf

Westdene

Newlands

Greymont

Albertskroon

Albertsville

Langlaagte

Industria

Bosmont

Riverlea

Longdale

Vrededorp

Fordsburg

Brixton

Mayfair

Cottesloe

Janhofmeyer

Rossmore

Hursthill

Montclare

Melville

Emmerentia

Auckland Park

Greenside

Westcliff

Parkview

Fairlands

Berario

Northcliff (all ext)

Southdale

Booysens Reserve

Ormonde

Mondeor

Nasrec

Ophirton

Lake View

Selby

Evans Park

Robertsham

Winchester Hills

Reuven

Ridgeway

Theta

Selby South

Aeroton

Ormonde

Baragwanath Ext 1

Ormonde View

Soweto:

Pimville

Power Park

Diepkloof

Orlando East

Orlando West

Dobsonville

Naturena Klipspruit

Meadowlands

Comptonville

Meredale

Moroka

Jabavu

Molapo

Jabulani

Tladi

Moletsane

Mofolo South

Mapetla

Zola

Zondi

Naledi and all extensions

Emdeni

Mofolo north

Mofolo central

parts of Dube

Chiavelo and extensions

Protea North

Protea South

Dhlamini and extensions

Eldoradopark and all extensions

Klipspruit west

Klipspruit

No end to Tshwane water woes

The City of Tshwane has been struggling with seemingly never-ending water supply challenges this year.

According to Jacaranda FM, residents of the Centurion suburb of Wierdapark have resorted to opening fire hydrants to access water as they have been without water for the past two days.

“Residents are outraged by the current situation of no water in Wierdapark. The Bakenkop Reservoir feeding Wierdapark and neighbouring suburbs is completely empty. It indirectly implies that residents are to be blamed for over usage of water resources in Tshwane. However, this is not the complete truth,” Wierdapark Residents Association interim chairperson Liza Vorster said.

“Residents of Olievenhoutbosch stormed to Monavoni and Mnandi yesterday and opened fire hydrants to get water for usage in the community. This is a desperate situation in the City of Tshwane currently.”

