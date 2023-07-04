Brutal blue light assault: Victims are military personnel, says Ipid

By Cornelia Le Roux

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has revealed that the victims of the brutal assault by Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s VIP protection unit are military police trainees.

The incident, which sent shockwaves through the country, unfolded in full view of motorists on the N1 highway close to Sunninghill, in Johannesburg, on Monday, 3 July.

Police brutality rears ugly head

In a viral video widely circulated on social media, six blue light brigade members travelling in convoy alight from their vehicles with some brandishing rifles.

They are seen dragging three males from a blue VW Polo with a Ladysmith number plate before taking turns to kick the victims while they are lying on the road.

One of the attackers goes as far as stomping on one of the men’s head, leaving him unconscious on the side of the road as they depart.

WATCH: Brutal assault by Mashatile’s VIP protection unit

DISCLAIMER: The following video contains graphic content.

The SAPS has successfully traced the victims of this incident. The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. SAPS will cooperate with IPID investigation. pic.twitter.com/ODFGjYwCOL— Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) July 4, 2023

Victims reportedly SANDF military police recruits

According to Northern Natal News, the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in is registered to a member of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) from Ladysmith.

The publication further states that the victims are reportedly SANDF members undergoing their military police training in Pretoria.

This latest information to come to light after the puzzling assault, was corroborated by Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu who told the Sowetan that the victims are military recruits “who are yet to open a case with police”.

“They still need to open a case with the military, that is the procedure they [apparently] need to follow. We don’t know the reasons why,” said Raburabu.

“Ipid Investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so that they could be assisted in laying charges. Engagements are underway to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations.”

SANDF refers matter to police

The SANDF, however, has declined to confirm or deny whether the occupants of the vehicle were indeed attached to the military. It added that the assault took place in a civilian environment. It referred the matter to the South African Police Service (Saps) for comment.

Notices of suspension served

Ipid has launched an investigation into the assault and, according to Raburabu, Saps management has vowed to assist in the probe.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe disclosed that police officers involved in the attack have been served with notices of suspension.

Deputy President Mashatile condemns assault

The office of Mashatile, who was not in the vicinity of the assault, condemned the actions of the deputy president’s personal protectors in a statement on Tuesday.

“The deputy president abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians,” the statement reads.

“Members of the Saps are meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner.

“The deputy president fully endorses these sentiments and appeals to the public to allow the Saps the necessary space to complete its investigation into the incident and take whatever corrective action is deemed necessary.”

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola also weighed in on the matter, promising a thorough investigation.