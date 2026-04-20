Weather alert: Flooding and hail across five provinces as heat hits KZN coast

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, lightning, and flooding expected across eastern Limpopo, northern Gauteng, and northwestern Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 20-21 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north-east⚠️Severe thunderstorms, storm surge, damaging winds and waves#saws #SAWeather #Warning pic.twitter.com/o7gevbwWNx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 20, 2026

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to strong, damaging winds; hail; excessive lightning; and possible heavy downpours leading to flooding, and damage to susceptible formal/informal settlements and infrastructure can be expected over the eastern and south-western parts of Limpopo, the northern parts of Gauteng, and the extreme north-western parts of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure and settlements (informal) which can be expected over the central parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, southern parts of Gauteng, western and extreme eastern parts of the North West, as well as the western and central parts of the Free State.

The South African Weather Service further warned about damaging winds and waves leading to the disruption of ports’/small harbours’ activities for a short period of time, and difficulty in navigation at sea can be expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

The weather service said damaging waves leading to disruption of ports’/small harbours’ activities for a short period of time and difficulty in navigation at sea can be expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. A yellow-level warning was issued.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather conditions will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal and the adjacent interior.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 21 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, widespread in the northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north-eastern highveld. It will be warm over the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the central and southeastern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool but partly cloudy in the north-east with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather over the eastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to cold over the south-western and southern parts with afternoon rain.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers along the south coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and cool, but warm along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.