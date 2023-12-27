Cape Town residents told to secure roofs, as wind wreaks havoc and spreads deadly fires

The fires have felt like "an anomaly", coupled with strong winds, which have pushed rescuers to the limit.

A Fire and Rescue helicopter water bombs a line of wildfire above the residential neighbourhood of Glencairn, near Simon’s Town, on 22 December 2023. Residents have been warned of adverse weather conditions which may trigger heavy winds and fires. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Cape Town residents have been told to secure roofs and avoid open flames, as wind continues to wreak havoc in the Western Cape and spreads already deadly fires.

The SA Weather Service issued a fresh warning of damaging winds from Wednesday into Thursday 28 December.

It predicted possible south-easterly winds of between 50 and 70 km/h from Table Bay to Cape Agulhas.

Strong winds spread a fire in the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Wednesday morning, destroying several structures and leaving dozens displaced.

City of Cape Town‘s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse told The Citizen the fire had been contained and no deaths or injuries were reported.

In another blaze, two forklifts, one digger loader, and seven trucks were destroyed in a fire that ripped through a derelict building and recycling plant on Tide Road in Woodstock.

Fire on Tide Road. Picture: Supplied

More than 100 homes were destroyed in a fire in the Hillview informal settlement earlier this week.

These are just several blazes firefighters have been, and are, battling across the city.

Carelse told The Citizen the blazes felt like “an anomaly”, which has pushed rescuers to the limit.

“I haven’t slept properly. We have been stretched to the limit. Additional resources have been called in, which is a massive help”.

The city’s disaster risk management warned the weather will likely get worse, and urged residents to avoid throwing cigarettes out the window or start open flames.

“We’ve seen in recent days the challenges brought about by weather conditions, particularly regarding fires, so the City appeals to the public to please be alert. Avoid working with open flames or flammable substances where possible; do not toss cigarette butts out of your vehicle’s windows and report fires as soon as you spot them”.

It also suggested roofs and patio furniture be properly secured.