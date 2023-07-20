Dead body under a car, the ‘smell of gas’: 7 stories to read about the Joburg CBD explosion

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

An underground explosion on Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD has led to one death, dozens of injuries and widespread chaos.



The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said the explosion occurred between Bree and Simmonds streets on Wednesday evening.

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the scene to assess the damage. Those in the area were advised to wear masks, amid fears of a gas leak or further structural damage.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Lesufi said authorities were still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Videos and images of the damaged caused by the explosion were shared online, showing taxis and private vehicles overturned.

Massive cracks, damages and gaping holes were spotted on the road surface, as onlookers

Residents evacuated and injured rushed to hospital

Authorities called on residents and motorists to avoid the areas as investigations into the incident got underway. Those on the scene were told to wear masks as a preventative measure against possible exposure to harmful gasses.

The injured were rushed to surrounding hospitals, including Hillbrow, South Rand, Garden City, Charlotte Maxeke and Mulbarton.

Dead body found under car

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) confirmed they recovered a body from the scene, with Lesufi adding the victim was found under a car in the wreckage.

“Unfortunately, during the process of handing over the vehicles that were affected to their owners we found the body of a male underneath one of the cars. The body has not been identified and we are trying to locate relatives and family members.”

He said the number of injured people was 48, with 12 still in hospital.



‘Unlikely Joburg explosion caused by gas leak’

Amid concerns it may have been a gas explosion, Egoli Gas said its gas network remained intact, with no pressure loss that may have indicated an incident.

“Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted.

“Initial reports have shown the collapse in the road to be mainly in the center. Our gas pipelines are located in the road servitudes on the sides of roads,” Egoli Gas said.

No lights and ‘the smell of gas’

Addressing the media, Lesufi said it was “common knowledge there is a high smell of gas” at the scene of the explosion.

“Environmental health is assessing the gas leaks. Even though Egoli Gas insists that it is not their pipeline, but you all know that is now common knowledge that there is a high smell of gas in the entire area.

“So, the teams from environmental health are assisting us to determine where this gas pipeline is,” Lesufi said.

What South Africans said on social media

The explosion soon dominated conversation online, as South Africans shared their shock and concern.

Among the reactions were questions over disaster response and whether the rebuild would be corruption-free.

Several major roads in the Joburg CBD remained closed on Friday morning, with JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla saying severe traffic congestion was expected.

Lilian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) in the Johannesburg CBD was closed off to traffic between Pixley Ka Seme (formerly Sauer) and Von Wielligh Street, with streets crossing Lilian Ngoyi Street between Rahima Moosa and Plein streets also closed.

The Citizens handy interactive map will help you avoid road closures in the aftermath of the Joburg CBD explosion.

