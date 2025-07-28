JUST IN: Alleged Bellville baby snatcher released on bail

The infant's mother previously said she would not feel safe if Jacobs was granted bail.

Sameemah Jacobs appears at Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 17 July 2025 in Bellville, South Africa. Jacobs is charged with the kidnapping of a baby at Middestad Mall, who was only a few days old at the time of the alleged incident and the obstruction of justice. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Kidnapping-accused Sameemah Jacobs has been granted R4 000 bail by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Jacobs was arrested after nine-day-old Mogamat Imaad was taken from the Middestad Mall last month. The baby boy was later found at her house.

The infant’s mother told EWN previously that she wanted Jacobs to remain behind bars.

“I don’t think I’ll feel safe if she’s released on bail… No, not at all.”

