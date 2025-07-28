News

JUST IN: Alleged Bellville baby snatcher released on bail

28 July 2025

The infant's mother previously said she would not feel safe if Jacobs was granted bail.

Kidnapping-accused Sameemah Jacobs has been granted R4 000 bail by the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Jacobs was arrested after nine-day-old Mogamat Imaad was taken from the Middestad Mall last month. The baby boy was later found at her house.

The infant’s mother told EWN previously that she wanted Jacobs to remain behind bars.

“I don’t think I’ll feel safe if she’s released on bail… No, not at all.”

