News

Home » News

JUST IN – WATCH: Multiple injured in Durban CBD building collapse

Picture of Kyle Zeeman

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

2 minute read

9 May 2026

01:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The building is believed to have been undergoing renovations when it fell.

Durban CBD

Durban CBD. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

At least four people have been injured after a building collapsed in the Durban CBD on Saturday.

The building on Union Street is believed to have been undergoing renovations when it fell.

Emergency services were on the scene from around 11am to ensure the structure was stable for the rescue of one person trapped under the rubble.

One of the injured was taken to hospital in a criticial condition.

WATCH: Emergency services on the scene

The man was later freed, examined by a doctor, and handed over to paramedics for transport to a nearby medical facility.

WATCH: The trapped man being treated

MAP: What the building looked like before its collapse

This is a developing story

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

building Durban

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling
Courts ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament
News Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay
Crime Police inaction leaves women with disabilities without justice
Politics MK party and IEC hold talks over vote rigging claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News