JUST IN – WATCH: Multiple injured in Durban CBD building collapse

The building is believed to have been undergoing renovations when it fell.

At least four people have been injured after a building collapsed in the Durban CBD on Saturday.

The building on Union Street is believed to have been undergoing renovations when it fell.

Emergency services were on the scene from around 11am to ensure the structure was stable for the rescue of one person trapped under the rubble.

One of the injured was taken to hospital in a criticial condition.

WATCH: Emergency services on the scene

The man was later freed, examined by a doctor, and handed over to paramedics for transport to a nearby medical facility.

WATCH: The trapped man being treated

MAP: What the building looked like before its collapse

This is a developing story