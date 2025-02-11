‘I want to fight back, but I’m tired’: Khoisan member reacts after Union Buildings eviction

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said it complied with court orders when it evicted the Khoisan members.

./xeicen Ruben Rudtowf at Union Buildings on 10 February 2025 in Pretoria. The group has been camping at the seat of government for nearly seven years, demanding official recognition as South Africa’s first people. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

All the gates to the Union Buildings were closed on Tuesday after the Khoisan clan living in the gardens for the past couple of years was finally removed.

This after an eviction notice was issued last year.

After nearly seven years of occupying land next to the Nelson Mandela statue in the garden of the Union Buildings, the Khoisan people have been removed.

King KhoisanSA arrived at the gardens in 2018 to fight for his people to receive first-nation recognition, for the Khoisan language to be made part of the official languages, and for the coloured identity to be scrapped.

Since their arrival, the Khoisan have become part of the gardens with their own museum, cannabis club, and self-sustainable vegetable garden and were frequently seen supporting other groups protesting or picketing at the gardens or around the city.

ALSO READ: Khoisan: ‘We were here first’

King KhoisanSA was also arrested and charged with dealing in dagga, illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga and the failure to wear a face mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer in January 2022.

‘We are angry’

Willem Plaatjies was one of the four Khoisans present when the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure arrived on Monday morning to evict them.

Plaatjies and the three other members have since been housed temporarily in Eersterust while they wait for King KhoisanSA to return to Tshwane after an accident left him injured and claimed the life of his wife, Queen Khoisan SA, Cynthia Triagaardt, in January.

ALSO READ: Khoisan SA Queen Cynthia Triegardt dies, Khoisan and supporters in mourning

“We are angry about it and how they kicked us out. I just want to fight back, but I can’t, I am tired,” he said.

In an interview last month, Plaatjies said he couldn’t imagine not living at the Union Buildings after the initial eviction notice was postponed to allow the Khoisan’s to mourn the loss of the queen.

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Spokesperson Lennox Mabaso confirmed the eviction order granted by the Pretoria High Court on 11 December 2024 was enforced by law enforcement officials on Monday morning.

“It should be noted that no appeal or opposition has been received against this court order by any interested parties,” he said.

Mabaso said while the department expresses its sympathy with the serious grievances of the Khoisan community, no person has the right to claim or occupy public space intended to be used and enjoyed by all South Africans.

“South Africa is a society based on the rule of law, and legitimate concerns should therefore be addressed through the proper legislated channels. The department worked and consulted with all stakeholders, including other government departments and the City of Tshwane, before the order was enforced to assist all individuals who were willing to return home,” he said.

Mabaso said the Department has complied with all the orders of the High Court.