King Charles III to host Ramaphosa in first state visit of reign

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will host the first state visit of his new reign when President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Dr. Tshepo Motsepe travel to the United Kingdom.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa… has accepted an invitation from his majesty the king to pay a state visit to the United Kingdom from Tuesday 22nd November to Thursday 24th November 2022,” the palace said.

“The king and the queen consort (Camilla) will host the state visit at Buckingham Palace,” it added.

Ramaphosa and foreign affairs minister Naledi Pandor paid their respects to the late queen last month at Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London.

King Charles III

Charles III made history after he was proclaimed the new King of Britain last month.

The new monarch ascended the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday.

The death of the queen has left the world divided, with some celebrating her long life of service in the world and others calling on her successor, King Charles III, to “step up and make amends” for the relationship the monarchy had with colonialism.

Future of UK

While it is still not clear what the future holds for the UK and the African continent, the debate about reparations for British colonialism.

Meanwhile, King Charles III pledged to follow his mother’s example of “lifelong service” in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth/

Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old thanked his “darling mama” for her “love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations”.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.

