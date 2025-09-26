Kirsten Kluyts murder accused’s bail bid referred to High Court

Alexandra court dismisses bail bid of man accused of murdering pregnant teacher Kirsten Kluyts, sending the matter to the High Court.

The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court has sent the man accused of murdering Johannesburg school teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ latest bail application to the High Court as he awaits trial.

The court granted the state’s application to move the 22-year-old man’s bail hearing to the High Court.

The accused attempted to apply for bail based on new facts as he awaits the start of his trial in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg.

Murder accused faces multiple charges

He is facing a string of charges, including kidnapping, robbery, attempted rape and murder.

Last year, the accused attempted to secure bail repeatedly.

In August 2024, his lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, argued that after reviewing the case docket, video footage, and the indictment, the defence had uncovered “new facts”.

Masako told the court that the accused, who cannot be named until he enters a plea, deserved bail despite the additional charges.

On Friday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state objected to the court’s jurisdiction to hear the bail application based on new facts.

Alexandra court had no jurisdiction

The prosecutor cited section 60(1)(b), arguing that the court lacks the authority to entertain the application.

“The Magistrates’ Court ultimately dismissed [the accused’s] bail application, agreeing with the state that it lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter,” Mjonondwane said.

The case has been postponed to 13 October 2025 for trial in the High Court.

The accused previously admitted in court that he had taken Kluyts’ clothes on the day she died, but denied killing or raping her.

He was identified on CCTV footage as leaving the scene and walking home, wearing Kluyts’ blue sports T-shirt and pink cap.

14 weeks pregnant

On 29 October 2023, the accused allegedly killed Kluyts during a fitness event at George Lea Park in Parkmore, Sandton.

The 34-year-old was a teacher at Delta Park High School and was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa